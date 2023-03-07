Web City Club Launches PFP NFTs and Upcoming 'Squid Game' like NFT Game on Polygon

Web City Club is launching a PFP NFT collection on Polygon Network with 10,000 NFTs in their beautiful and top-quality cartoon-style 2D digital Pet 3pider images. They are also working with their game partner to bring a 'Squid Game' like survival NFT game to the holder of their NFTs.It is expected to be live in April 2023.

KOWLOON, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Web City Club, a leading NFT collection, is excited to announce the launch of their PFP (Profile Picture) NFTs, which will run on the Polygon network. The NFT collection features an NFT game, with 10,000 PFP NFTs representing cartoon-style 2D digital Pet 3piders in Web3. These ERC-721 tokens, registered on the Polygon blockchain, will be associated with future perks for their owners.

Playing the Web City Club (WCC) game is simple. Owners of the PFP NFTs are eligible to enter the game developed by the WCC partner, Betspider. Alternatively, players can use cryptocurrencies to participate in the weekly tournament. And the sole survivor owns the major prize. The prize pool is determined by the total number of NFT and ticket sales each week. The majority of the sales are allocated to the pool on weekly basis and some to the embassador program, while the remaining is reserved for marketing efforts.

In their 'Squid Game' like survival NFT game, lucky numbers are generated randomly at every round, and survivors are selected using the latest block hash. This process is repeated until the sixth round, where only one survivor remains. The owner of the surviving Pet 3pider will win the game. The winner will be announced first on the Betspider website and later on the official Web City Club Twitter and Discord channels.

Betspider has been active for four years and the NFT game is expected to launch in April 2023. There will be presale, and public sale periods, with the opportunity to secure a whitelist spot for the presale now.

There are two classifications of the whitelist - guaranteed and competition - with the whitelist spot guaranteeing an affordable price for NFTs. The first 4,000 NFTs will be sold during the presale period, with 4,660 NFTs available during the public sale, expected in March 2023.

Pet 3pider NFTs offer lifetime access to the plans and offer additional utilities for NFT holders. NFT owners can vote on DAO proposals and receive additional offers for being active promoters of WCC products. There will also be a VIP channel for NFT holders on the official Discord channel, where exclusive VIP events are shared. Moreover, NFT holders of this inaugural collection have benefits in future drops, such as special offers and priority access.

Web City Club has partnered with Betspider, a Curacao-licensed online service compatible with EOS and Tron, and plans to build more partnerships throughout 2023. NFT holders will be eligible to play all future games, including those provided by WCC partners. Following the Web City Club Discord channel can receive further updates. NFTs acquired before the public mint shall be disclosed after the public sale ends.

