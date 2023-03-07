Manitowoc, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will webcast their presentation for the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit. Orion's CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will also be available for virtual (1x1) investor meetings the same day.

Event: Virtual Investor Summit - Orion Energy Systems Presentation

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 29th at 12pm ET

Webcast Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4N5gP_UnTT2-kUVxChlGjQ

Please contact Emily Castellano at emily@investorsummitgroup.com to arrange a meeting.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The March 29th Investor Summit will host over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors and feature 30 companies from the Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials and Real Estate sectors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Per Brodin, CFO

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

pbrodin@oesx.com

William Jones; David Collins

Catalyst IR

(212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Engage with Us

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157581