Quantum Computing Market Size Worth USD 8,487.60 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Computing market size was valued at USD 604.00 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8,487.60 Million in 2032 registering a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for high-performance computing, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and increasing investments in quantum computing technology are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Quantum Computing market.





Quantum computing technology is anticipated to revolutionize various industries, including healthcare, finance, logistics, and others. Quantum computing has the potential to solve problems that are currently unsolvable with traditional computing methods, making it a crucial technology for researchers, scientists, and businesses. Major companies such as IBM, Google, Intel, and Microsoft are investing heavily in quantum computing research and development, which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1706

Drivers:

The growing demand for high-performance computing in various industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics is driving the Quantum Computing market's growth. Quantum computing offers significantly higher computing power compared to traditional computing methods, which is particularly useful in the analysis of complex data sets. Quantum computing technology is also expected to play a key role in the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are anticipated to transform various industries, including healthcare, finance, and transportation.

The increasing investments in quantum computing technology by major companies and governments worldwide are also driving the growth of the market. The United States, Canada, and China are among the countries that have made significant investments in quantum computing research and development. The increasing number of collaborations between technology companies and research institutions to advance quantum computing technology is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Restraints:

The high cost of quantum computing hardware and the complexity of quantum computing algorithms are among the key factors that could hinder the growth of the market. Quantum computing hardware requires specialized components that are difficult to manufacture, which makes them expensive. Additionally, quantum computing algorithms are highly complex and require specialized expertise to develop and implement, which limits the adoption of the technology in various industries.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/quantum-computing-market

Growth Projections:

The Quantum Computing market is expected to register a CAGR of 32.4% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 472.6 Million in 2021 to USD 5.97 Billion in 2028. The increasing demand for quantum computing technology in various industries, including healthcare, finance, and logistics, is expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising investments in quantum computing research and development by major companies and governments worldwide are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, the development of more user-friendly quantum computing platforms and software is anticipated to increase the adoption of the technology in various industries.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The Quantum Computing Market is a rapidly evolving and innovative field that is transforming the way we approach computing and technology. Quantum computing is a type of computing that uses quantum mechanics principles such as superposition and entanglement to process and store data. It has the potential to revolutionize various industries such as finance, healthcare, cybersecurity, and transportation.

The global quantum computing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for high-speed computing and the need to solve complex problems in various industries. Quantum computing provides an unprecedented level of computational power that can solve problems that are beyond the capabilities of traditional computing.

The financial industry is one of the largest users of quantum computing solutions. Financial institutions use quantum computing to perform complex financial calculations, optimize portfolio management, and reduce risk. In addition, the healthcare industry uses quantum computing to improve drug discovery and personalized medicine.

The cybersecurity industry is also a growing market for quantum computing. Quantum computing can be used to develop more secure encryption methods and to protect sensitive data from cyber attacks.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1706

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the quantum computing market report are IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, D-Wave Systems, Rigetti Computing, Alibaba Group, IonQ, Xanadu, and Honeywell International.

In recent news, several strategic initiatives have been taken by companies in the quantum computing market to strengthen their market position. For example, on March 2, 2022, Microsoft Corporation announced the launch of its new Azure Quantum service. This new service provides developers with access to quantum computing resources and tools to build quantum applications.

Similarly, on February 15, 2022, Google LLC announced the launch of its new quantum processor, the Bristlecone. This new processor provides advanced features such as improved qubit connectivity and reduced error rates.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 604.00 Million CAGR (2022-2032) 30.2 % Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 8,487.60 Million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Offering, deployment, application, technology, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe;, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled IBM, D-Wave Quantum Inc., Microsoft, Amazon, Inc., Rigetti & Co, LLC, Google, Intel Corporation, Toshiba, Honeywell International Inc., and QC Ware Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1706

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing market based on offering, deployment, application, technology, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Systems



Services



Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)



Consulting Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

On-Premises



Cloud-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Optimization



Machine Learning (ML)



Simulation



Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Superconducting Qubits



Trapped Ions



Quantum Annealing



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Space & Defense



Banking & Finance



Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals



Energy & Power



Chemicals



Transportation & Logistics



Government



Academia

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Perimeter Defense System Market, By Type (Infrared Contrast, Laser Beam, Electric Fence, Microwave Contrast, Leaky Cable, Tension Fence, and Vibration Cable), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electrocardiogram Cables and Lead Wires Market, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Usability Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Technology Type, By Animal Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market, By Product (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, and Others), By Procedure (Biliary Dilation and Pancreatic Duct Stenting), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Failure Analysis Market, By Equipment (Optical Microscope, SEM, TEM, SPM, FIB System, Dual Beam System, Others), By Technology (EDX, SIMS, BIM, RIE, Others), By Application (Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Material Science, Bioscience), By Region Forecast to 2030

Stentless Bioprostheses Market By Type (Xenograft, Allograft and Autograft), By Application (Aortic, Bicuspid, Tricuspid, Pulmonary and Endobronchial), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Turret System Market, By Platform (Land, Airborne, and Naval), By Type (Manned and Unmanned), By Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, and Stabilization Unit), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Natural Language Processing Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Type (Rule-Based, Statistical, and Hybrid), By Application, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-quantum-computing-market

Trending Titles Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market | Soft Tissue Repair Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantum-computing-market-size-worth-usd-8-487-60-million-in-2032--emergen-research-301764327.html