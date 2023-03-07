The Barber Shop Marketing Scores Big at the 2023 Addy Awards in Dallas

Creative for Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival and Oktoberfest Honored at Annual Fete

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / The Barber Shop Marketing, heralded as one of the Top Marketing and Advertising Agencies in Dallas/Fort Worth, was presented with the Gold ADDY Award for their event marketing campaign on behalf of their client The City of Richardson's Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival and the Extreme Makeover Award for their rebrand of the Town of Addison's Oktoberfest logo, at the 61st annual Dallas American Advertising Federation (AAF) ADDY awards.

"We have been working with both The Town and Addison and the City of Richardson for many years to bring fun and innovative branding to their annual heritage events. The creative direction by The Barber Shop Marketing's David Adkins is refreshing and exudes fun and festivity while also staying true to the purpose of special event advertising and promotion," said Amy Hall, president of The Barber Shop Marketing.

For the ADDY Awards, top agencies in and around Dallas, Texas submitted more than hundreds of entries which were judged by four of the top Creative Directors from around the U.S.

As they approach their 20th anniversary, The Barber Shop Marketing boasts a record-breaking tenure in awards and business growth for the past year. The agency was named one of Dallas Business Journal's Top 25 Advertising and Marketing Agencies in 2022 as well as one of their Top Women-Owned Businesses. In 2022, they received three coveted Telly Awards and 17 International Festival and Events Association Pinnacle Awards for their excellence in delivering their clients' messages creatively and with intent to consumers through various mediums.

"We absolutely love what we do, and it shows. In 2023, we will continue supporting events and clients with innovative and creative ideas with supercharged energy and tireless drive to success," says Hall.

About The Barber Shop Marketing

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Uplift Education, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, ¡Yo Quiero!, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

