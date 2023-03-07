BlockChain Loyalty Corp. Enters into LOI & Merger Agreement with Celebrity Skincare Brand Beauty Kitchen

PORTLAND, OR and MONTREAL, QB / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / BlockChain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC) is more than pleased to announce that they have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) and Merger Agreement with Heather Marianna LLC, DBA Beauty Kitchen, the manufacturing, and licensing-arm to Marianna Naturals Corp. On February 8th, 2023, BlockChain Loyalty Corp. announced in a press release, that they had signed a share exchange and asset agreement with Marianna Naturals, resulting in a "new business direction and a change in control and changes in officers & directors."

On February 13, 2023, under the terms of the "Share Exchange Agreement and Plan of Merger with BlockChain Loyalty Corp. & Marianna Naturals Corp. effective control of BlockChain Loyalty Corp. (the "Registrant") was transferred to Heather M. Dill, Joel DeBellefeuille and Chealse S. Howell, who now collectively own and control 32,250,538 of the 65,042,669 BlockChain Loyalty Corp. Common shares outstanding, as a result of this transaction."

The merger agreement consists of a value of $10,000,000 USD in a mix of Consideration Shares and cash as the final offering price to Heather Marianna LLC, DBA Beauty Kitchen. The final breakdown of the percentage of cash to Consideration Shares will be finalized in the Definitive Agreement; with both parties eager to close on or before April 7th, 2023. It has been agreed that if the offering price of BBLC stock at closing is below the market price listed in the Definitive Agreement with Heather Marianna LLC, DBA Beauty Kitchen; additional shares will be issued to meet the terms. Both parties are committed to expediting the closing of this binding letter of intent with respect to the terms of the proposed transaction herein.

This strategic move will now see the corporation expand across North America from East to West, and the brand's merger and consolidation will only amplify its continued growth. Both brands (Beauty Kitchen & Marianna Naturals) have been working in parallel with each other since the inception of Marianna Naturals in the beginning of 2020.

Over the course of the next couple of months leading into Q2, and under the same planned business strategy of acquisition of revenue generating lifestyle brands, BlockChain Loyalty Corp. will seek to announce its second targeted acquisition.

Some Beauty Kitchen highlights include:

In 2012, Beauty Kitchen is founded by Heather Marianna and her DIY series of videos on YouTube went viral with over 4 million views.

Beauty Kitchen founder & CEO Heather Marianna featured on the cover of Deluxe Version Magazine, a luxury lifestyle online and print publication in Nevada.

a luxury lifestyle online and print publication in Nevada. Heather Marianna has appeared on Bravo's 90 Day Fiancé , as well as on 100+ national TV news segments as a beauty expert, showcasing the all-natural brand and its products.

, as well as on 100+ national TV news segments as a beauty expert, showcasing the all-natural brand and its products. In September 2022, 2021 and 2020, Beauty Kitchen was at the Emmy Awards featuring their products at the gifting booth.

Heather Marianna has been a regular keynote speaker at the White-Label Expo Show in Las Vegas, NV in 2020, 2021, 2022.

About Marianna Naturals Corp & Beauty Kitchen

'Marianna Naturals ® and Beauty Kitchen were born from their belief that the world deserves 100% natural skin care and cosmetics without the use of chemical preservatives. A celebrity skin care and health & wellness brand producing products that are hand-made fresh at their facilities in the USA which are always Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, and Sulfate-Free.' Beauty Kitchen's founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Heather Marianna has starred on Bravo's luxury-travel series, "Tour Group" in 2015 and was featured on Oxygen's "My Super Shopping Addiction" in addition to appearing on several episodes of MTV's "Teen Mom OG." The DIY guru has also appeared on countless news segments across the country as a beauty expert, showcasing her own simple tricks and tips. She is the official beauty expert for KSNV-NBC 3 in Las Vegas and appears monthly to captivate viewers with new DIY tutorials. In 2020 she and fellow Co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille teamed up to launch Marianna Naturals a similar but unique brand focused on expanding across the US border into Canada. Marianna Naturals' products are sold in Faire.com a wholesale marketplace for retailers & brands; as well as Walmart.ca, Etsy.com, Boutsy.com, Tundra.com,Bestbuy.ca and Beautykitchenonline.com

For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com Shop: www.marianna.ca

