Mittwoch, 08.03.2023
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2023 | 23:50
88 Leser
Sappi North America Shows Continued Commitment to Promoting Employee Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Every two years, the entire Sappi group undertakes an employee engagement survey, from which we have established two metrics: participation and sustainable engagement. Sappi conducted a new survey in fiscal 2021 with a goal of 74% employee participation and a sustainable engagement score of 80%. The 2021 Employee Engagement Survey ran from March 8 through April 2, 2021. The overall participation rate was 65.5%, missing our fiscal 2021 goal of 74%. Due to a change in the engagement survey provider, performance against the previously established sustainable engagement goal can no longer be measured. Sappi has therefore set a new global goal, relative to the percentage of staff engaged in the business, of 75%. Against this measure, Sappi North America achieved a score of 69% in the most recent survey.

Since conducting the 2021 survey, every department and site has reviewed the survey results, conducted focus groups, and developed comprehensive action plans to improve both survey participation and overall engagement in the business. The next global employee engagement survey will be conducted in 2023.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sappi North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742551/Sappi-North-America-Shows-Continued-Commitment-to-Promoting-Employee-Engagement

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
