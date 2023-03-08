Anzeige
The Healing Company [OTC: HLCO] acquires Chopra Global's wellbeing experiences businesses, deepening partnership with wellness icon, Dr. Deepak Chopra

  • This is the second acquisition in four months for The Healing Company, who acquired leading plant-based superfoods brand Your Super, late last year
  • The Chopra Global wellbeing experiences businesses, including physical products, the meditation and wellbeing app, and licensed experiences will join The Healing Company's community of healing brands
  • With a community of 20M social followers, 6M email database, 7M web traffic, 1M app downloads, top rated 4.9 star app, and more than 90 books authored, Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D.'s reach and impact in the integrative healing movement is unrivaled
  • Landmark partnership signals new era of accelerated growth and impact for Chopra Global, advancing a culture of wellbeing at the nexus of high-growth markets including integrative healing ($100B market, 22% CAGR), Ayurveda ($7B, 15% CAGR), and meditation ($5B, 18.5% CAGR)
  • Deepak will continue in his role as Chief Scientific Advisor to The Healing Company, driving innovation and setting a rigorous scientific standard for all brands within the portfolio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Healing Company [OTC: HLCO] and Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D., are thrilled to announce The Healing Company's acquisition of Chopra Global's wellbeing experiences businesses, in a landmark partnership for both companies. The acquisition includes Chopra's physical product line, the Chopra meditation & wellbeing app, and licensed experiences including The Chopra Health Retreat at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa and the Chopra Mind-Body Zone and Spa at the Lake Nona Performance Club. Concurrently, the organizations entered into a perpetual license agreement to include the Chopra content, community, and brand. Founded in 2022, The Healing Company is building a community of powerful healing brands through the acquisition of companies in the wellness, supplement, and nutraceutical spaces.