Home Décor and Gift Brand, DEMDACO, Partners with ArtLifting Initiative

Combining Creative Forces for Good.

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / DEMDACO, a leading gift and home décor company for over 25 years, has joined forces with ArtLifting - a creative, purpose-driven organization that champions artists impacted by housing insecurities and disabilities. Each artist has a unique perspective, style and story based on their lived experiences. The powerful combination of their artwork, along with their stories, inspires communities and drives social change.







ArtLifting co-founder Liz Powers worked as a social worker running art groups in Boston when she discovered that a lot of the quality art being produced in these shelters needed an outlet for sales. Powers explains, "I saw incredible artwork being stuffed in the closets of the shelter where I worked. When I realized that there were 1,000 existing art therapy groups in the U.S., I knew I needed to create a marketplace to connect these talented artists with customers. ArtLifting gives these artists a platform to sell their artwork. ArtLifting started small nine years ago with four artists in Boston. We are proud to have grown our impact exponentially since then. We now work with 180 artists in 33 states across the country and our artists have earned millions!"

"Our new ArtLifting line speaks perfectly to what we hope to achieve with our products," said Peter Friedmann, DEMDACO Vice-President of Product and Marketing. "Each individual product will help increase the visibility to these incredibly talented, but underrepresented, artists. ArtLifting allows our consumers to bring this work into their spaces through home accents, fashion and holiday products." Click to see the ArtLifting collection from DEMDACO.com.

At DEMDACO, their focus on well-being infuses everything they do. Every product DEMDACO creates is intentionally designed to offer hope, show love and give support. Through delightful goods such as trays, mugs, totes, jewelry and more, DEMDACO is proud to partner with ArtLifting to bring this collection to a broader audience, as their missions and values greatly align.

About DEMDACO

Pronounced dem-day-koh, and named for our founders Demi and Dave, for over 25 years, we've designed and curated purposeful gifts that help Lift the Spirit - in times of celebration, when comfort is needed or just to put a smile on someone's face. These handcrafted artisan gifts are created to nurture goodness, support family and friends and encourage us to inspire others … and ourselves.

Contact

For more information about DEMDACO products, visit DEMDACO.com or contact Customer Care by phone at 888.336.3226, or email customercare@demdaco.com. For editorial or PR inquiries, or to request images, please email demdacopress@demdaco.com.

Contact Information

Colleen Adams

Digital Marketing Specialist

colleen.adams@demdaco.com

1-516-413-4839

Related Files

ArtLifting Press Release Final.docx

SOURCE: DEMDACO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742555/Home-Dcor-and-Gift-Brand-DEMDACO-Partners-with-ArtLifting-Initiative