Parnell Pharmaceuticals Gives Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTC PINK:PARNF), a fully integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative animal health solutions, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting to be held Thursday, April 6th 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).









NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (Company) will be held on:

Thursday, April April 6th 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

The meeting is to be held in person at the Company's headquarters: First Floor, Unit 4, 476 Gardeners Road, Alexandria NSW, 2015, Australia

For a link to the full Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum please click:

https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/06/4e/973f63370a45ad06e2bcb4d2b55f.pdf

28 February 2023

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Limited (ACN 137 904 413) (Company), I invite you to join us at our Annual General Meeting (AGM), which has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 6th 2022 (AEST)

Time: 8:30 a.m. (AEST)

Venue: Held by physical attendance at: First Floor, Unit 4 Century Estate, 476 Gardeners Road, Alexandria, NSW, 2015

Outline of the business of the GM

At this GM, we will consider whether to approve the buying back of shares in the Company ("Shares") owned by Mr Robert Joseph and Mrs Kate Joseph, pursuant to a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement recently made by the Company with Mr and Mrs Joseph.

Details of this business are contained in the enclosed Notice of GM and Explanatory Memorandum.

Voting at the GM or by proxy

A proxy form accompanies the enclosed Notice of GM. If you wish to attend the GM in person, please bring a copy of the proxy form with you. Registration will be available from [time] (AEST). If you are unable to attend in person, I encourage you to appoint a proxy to vote on the resolutions contained in the Notice of GM on your behalf, by completing and returning the enclosed proxy form. Details of how to submit the proxy form are included with the form.

If you have any difficulties placing your vote via proxy please do not hesitate to contact Brad McCarthy at brad.mccarthy@parnell.com or call +612 9667 4411.

On behalf of all of the Directors, we look forward to hearing from you at the AGM.

Yours sincerely,

Alan Bell

Chairman

