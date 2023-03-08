Suzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - The China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference (CBIIC) is a high-end dialogue platform between the pharmaceutical industry and the investment community, which was established in 2016. Focusing on industrial policies, global pharmaceutical R&D trends and investment and financing trends, the conference provides an authoritative, professional and multi-dimensional dialogue platform for industry leaders, experts, scholars, global pharmaceutical innovation enterprises and investors to discuss new trends in innovative development and new strategies for investment cooperation.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has attracted more than 20,000 attendees, more than 5,000 domestic and foreign pharmaceutical-related enterprises and investment institutions, with nearly 700 domestic and foreign innovative projects presented through roadshows and nearly 2,000 business negotiations launched, and more than 30 companies that participated in the Pre-IPO stage of the conference roadshows have been successfully listed.

On March 29, 2023, the 7th China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference will open in Suzhou, China. At that time, we will bring 12 industry-themed forums around the hot topics of pharmaceutical innovation, and a total of 94 cutting-edge project roadshows under 7 themed roadshow sessions. At the same time, we will invite top clinical research institutions, innovative R&D companies and local industrial parks dedicated to the development of biopharmaceuticals to exhibit at the China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference.

