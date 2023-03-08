Elbit Systems Ltd.: Elbit Systems to Showcase Platforms at DSEI Japan 2023

HAIFA, Israel, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems will participate at DSEI Japan between15-17 March 2023 in Tokyo and exhibit a wide range of products and systems at its booth with both visual and interactive displays.

Elbit Systems is known for its groundbreaking solutions that have led to dramatic changes on the battlefield. The company is a leader in unmanned systems-in the air, on the ground and at sea with a portfolio of systems that includes the Hermes 900 MALE UAV, the cutting-edge ROOK unmanned robotic vehicle and the Seagull unmanned naval platform.

At its stand in Hall 8 booth H8-210, Elbit Systems will present a range of cutting edge technological solutions that help address both current and emerging operational needs of armed forces.

Unmanned Systems

A model Hermes 900 UAS equipped with a variety of high performance sensors, allowing it to detect ground or maritime targets, over a wide spectral range. The Hermes 900 provides over the horizon, persistent multi-payload capabilities. Procured by the IDF and over a dozen countries around the globe, it is based on the proven and mature building blocks of the Hermes UAS family with the highest level of airworthiness, safety & reliability. The Skystriker fully autonomous loitering munitions (LM) that can locate, acquire and strike operator designated targets with an up to 10 Kg warhead installed inside the fuselage, enabling high-precision performance. Its electric propulsion generates a low acoustic signature.

Airborne solutions :

All in Small compact unified suite for airbone EW self-system that combines a multi-spectral defensive aids suite and electronic support measures, a digital radar warning receiver, IR missile warning system, advanced laser warning system and chaff/flare dispenser. J-Music facilitates effective, reliable, affordable protection to large aircraft against missile threats by integrating advanced laser technology along with a high frame-rate thermal camera and a small dynamic high-speed sealed-mirror turret. The mini-Music is the smallest and most advanced system with a powerful laser for small to medium helicopter and fixed wing aircraft. The compact, lightweight system has a powerful fiber laser for efficient operation and a thermal camera for accurate acquisition and tracking. iSnS (Immune Satellite Navigation System) enables reliable, nonstop GPS/GNSS operation. The sophisticated solution provides full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and handles multiple interfering signals and/or jammers operating on concurrent frequencies.

Elbit Systems will also display its Electronic Countermeasure (ECM) Pod. The Helmet Display and Tracking System (HDTS) features enhanced situational awareness capabilities including color symbology and Line-of-Sight technology for improved mission effectiveness and survivability. The solution can be installed on any helicopter, Eastern and Western, and is in operation on thousands of helicopters, accumulating over 2.5million operational hours on different platforms. Elbit Systems will also display its 5th generation avionics as well as the Large Area Display (LAD) and a mock-up of the Head Up Display (HUD) as part of the next-generation cockpit.

Land & Communications Solutions :

The Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) provides armored platforms with 360-degree protection from a wide variety of anti-armor threats.The Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) high-precision, multi-purpose weapons station designed for dynamic or station operation and can be used on stationary, mobile or naval platforms. E-LynX radios are deployed at group and platoon levels and installed on board various combat vehicles. A key enabler of networked warfare capabilities, the E-LynX radios are capable of dynamic and autonomous optimization and enable fast, resilient and secure communications in any terrain. A comprehensive range of solutions for combat and non-combat Search and Rescue (SAR) applications that offer reliable performance and accuracy with operational capabilities designed to support diverse emergency conditions and mission requirements. Advanced Data Link offering secure multi-point communications for mobile or stational tactical platforms.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contact:

Dalia Bodinger, VP, Communication & Brand

Tel: 972-77-2947602

dalia.bodinger@elbitsystems.com

Anna Ahronheim

Global Media Manager, International Spokesperson

Tel: 972-54-999-5814

Anna.ahronheim-cohen@elbitsystems.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016680/Elbit_Systems_Starliner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017806/Elbit_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elbit-systems-to-showcase-platforms-at-dsei-japan-2023-301764863.html