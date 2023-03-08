DJ Metacade Token Sale Advances to Stage 6 with USD9.3m Sold and Only 2 Stages Left

Chainwire Metacade Token Sale Advances to Stage 6 with USD9.3m Sold and Only 2 Stages Left 08-March-2023 / 06:09 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GameFi arcade project Metacade has continued to see a phenomenal response to its MCADE token presale, with 5 stages selling out and an impressive USD9.3m raised to date. This leaves only two rounds before the presale closes and the hotly anticipated token finally lists on public exchanges.

During the recent Metacade presale, a significant demand for tokens led to Stage 5 quickly reaching its token sale cap at a price of USD0.0155. The current stage 6 sees a token price of USD0.017, ahead of its ultimate increase to USD0.020 in the closing stage of the presale. Once the presale sells out, the token will be unleashed on multiple crypto exchanges, including Bitmart and Uniswap.

Russell Bennett, CEO at Metacade, said: "It feels like only yesterday that we opened the MCADE presale and it's already coming to a close. We're thrilled to have so many investors and GameFi enthusiasts on board for the next stage of Metacade's journey. Everything is on track and we will be keeping the community updated every step of the way." It certainly has been interesting to follow the buzzing Metacade social channels, where a loyal development community shares ideas, including app interfaces and UX concepts. The business aims to hire from within the existing community as the project progresses following the presale.

Metacade is set to deliver the ultimate play-to-earn experience and change the face of gaming. Built on blockchain-based play-to-earn mechanics, Metacade will allow gamers to earn a crypto income while playing a vast range of arcade-style games. The GameFi project is building a community hub for all things play-to-earn where gamers can meet, exchange gaming alpha, and compete against each other in tournaments to earn MCADE.

MCADE is the fuel for the Metacade ecosystem and is used in all transactions on the platform. Gamers will be rewarded tokens for gameplay such as overcoming challenges, completing tasks, and battling it out in PvP sessions. Users will also be awarded MCADE tokens for their valuable contributions to the platform, such as sharing knowledge with fellow gamers, writing game reviews, and engaging in events.

A highly attractive feature that's drawing in investors is the Metagrants initiative, a source of funding for game developers to build projects on the platform. Developers submit game proposals to the community who vote on what projects they would like to see built. The most popular proposals are awarded funding and the developers can set about bringing their ideas to life.

Metacade recently received approval from leading blockchain auditing firm Certik who analyzed and evaluated the project's specifications and code, as well as assured the authenticity of the Metacade team through a full KYC. This prestigious approval places Metacade among other Certik-approved projects, including Chiliz, Aave, and Polygon, assuring investors that Metacade is transparent and reliable. https://youtu.be/cQZDR5EK-po About Metacade

Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3's first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3, and connect with the broader gaming community.

Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn, and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged DAO, evidencing its commitment to its original ethos of people-led gaming.

Website: https://metacade.co/en Whitepaper: Metacade Whitepaper Socials: Metacade Socials Contact CEO Russell Bennett Metacade pr@metacade.co

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1577147 08-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=172a9d0c5a6ee109343adb005de84ee7

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1577147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2023 01:09 ET (06:09 GMT)