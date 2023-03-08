Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023Das Instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023The instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023Das Instrument N1N FR0011675362 NEOEN S.A.EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023The instrument N1N FR0011675362 NEOEN S.A.EO 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.03.2023Das Instrument FR70 US31188H1014 FAST RETAIL. CO. ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023The instrument FR70 US31188H1014 FAST RETAIL. CO. ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023Das Instrument 7OK MHY641771016 OKEANIS ECO TANK. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023The instrument 7OK MHY641771016 OKEANIS ECO TANK. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023Das Instrument PB3A CA7319164090 POLYMET MINING CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023The instrument PB3A CA7319164090 POLYMET MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023Das Instrument 9880 CA27785T1003 EAT + BEYOND GLOBAL HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023The instrument 9880 CA27785T1003 EAT + BEYOND GLOBAL HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023Das Instrument 1DK FR0011052257 GLOBAL BIOENERGIES EO-,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023The instrument 1DK FR0011052257 GLOBAL BIOENERGIES EO-,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.03.2023Das Instrument 3YK US4833791035 KALEYRA INC. DL -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023The instrument 3YK US4833791035 KALEYRA INC. DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023