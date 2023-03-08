Anzeige
Castellum AB: Changes to Castellum's financial calendar for 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has decided to move the publication of the company's interim report for the period January-March 2023 to 26 April 2023.

Castellum's updated financial calendar is set out below:

23 March 2023 Annual General Meeting 2023

26 April 2023 Interim report January-March 2023

14 July 2023 Half-year report January-June 2023

20 October 2023 Interim report January-September 2023

For further information, please contact:

Joacim Sjöberg, Acting CEO Castellum AB, +46 76-853 98 19
Jens Andersson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 76-855 67 02

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 181 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3729214/1897160.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-to-castellums-financial-calendar-for-2023-301765444.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
