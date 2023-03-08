Adani Group has agreed to build 15 GW of renewable energy projects in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.From pv magazine India Adani Group has agreed to develop 15 GW of renewables over the next few years in Andhra Pradesh, said Karan Adani, the son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, at a recent global investors summit in the Indian state. Adani, who is also the chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ), said the group will set up the projects in several districts. It has also committed to developing 400 MW of data center projects in Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...