XRP Healthcare Partners with 'United Networks of America' with access to 120 million members

LONDON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 scalable healthcare solutions company XRP Healthcare has just announced they have partnered with United Networks of America. (UNA) has garnered a reputation for outstanding customer service and has established itself as a leading provider of healthcare network solutions, boasting over 240,000 participating providers, and serving over 120 million members. Through 2021, the company helped its members save a staggering estimated 10 billion dollars.





The partnership will take the form of the "XRP Healthcare prescription savings card" issued from their website which can be used to save up to 80% on prescriptions/medication in 68,000 national and regional U.S.-based pharmacies - including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

The unique partnership will allow cardholders to be rewarded in XRP Healthcare's native token (XRPH), which is paired with (USDT) each time the card is used. All XRPH rewards will be distributed solely by XRP Healthcare - further details on this can be found here.

XRPH will serve as a catalyst for UNA and its 120 million members to venture into the Web3 and Metaverse, unlocking innovative prospects for the future of healthcare products and services. XRP Healthcare is a relatively new player in the healthcare industry and has already made significant developments with its innovative approach to healthcare delivery, such as its decentralized marketplace due to launch in the second quarter of this year, fueled by its native token XRPH, which will be required to activate and purchase from their market place. XRPH will also allow for the safe and fast sending of funds globally, in particular to inhabitants of pharmerging countries.

United Networks of America CEO - Steve Rice, said in a recent statement:

"XRP Healthcare's cutting-edge technology will bring a new level of transparency and efficiency to the healthcare industry, which will greatly benefit both patients and providers."

Founder of XRP Healthcare - Kain Roomes also went on to say: "XRP Healthcare's new partnership with United Networks of America is in line with our vision of making healthcare affordable to everyone. The old adage your health is your wealth, and healthcare is for everyone not just for the privileged, are fast becoming our mottos as we strive to bring about better conditions within an overburdened healthcare system which unfortunately can overlook people who need care the most."

Recently, the company has seen significant growth, thanks in part to the addition of three experienced healthcare executives to its team - Marc O'Griofa, Dr. Andrew J. O'Neil and Brian J. Esposito.

Dr Marc O'Griofa has an intriguing set of skills, combining medicine and engineering. Marc participated as a triage physician and part of the Space Shuttle medical team at NASA's Kennedy Space Center with advanced medical equipment for special operations medical missions, and chronic medical conditions like heart failure to try and reduce unnecessary readmissions and costs. Marc is also a Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine and was the principal investigator for Project CASPER, which examined the sleep patterns of International Space Station crew members.

Dr. Andrew J. O'Neil has a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Analysis NIR Spectroscopy & Chemometrics BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) - Pharmacy with Pharmaceutical Engineering Science and a Certificate in Perl programming Computer programming. Dr. O'Neil was granted membership to The Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain (MRPharmS) and the Royal Society of Chemistry (MRSC) and has also been a Consultant for Nircorp (Near Infrared Corporation) and Lead Chemometric Scientist at the University of Oxford.

Brian J. Esposito is ranked among the world's top 10 CEOs and is an award-winning serial entrepreneur and business leader with a holding company consisting of 90+ entities, 150+ joint ventures, operating in 25+ industries and in over 25 cities around the world. Brian is ranked as one of the world's most seasoned executives with a proven track record of success in developing and implementing innovative solutions, his expertise will be invaluable in driving the growth of XRP Healthcare.

About XRP Healthcare

The first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP blockchain - XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.

XRPH are focused on improving the lives of individuals and families with the ethos of providing:

A decentralized marketplace for pharma and health services.

Faster payments/transactions worldwide via our mobile and web app.

Help inhabitants of pharmerging countries access standard healthcare via faster payments.

The building out of a virtual Metaverse Clinic where clients can have anonymous counselling and therapy sessions by choosing an avatar.

About United Networks of America

UNA offers a diverse range of healthcare services, including prescription drug coverage, cosmetic surgery, dental, vision, hearing, wellness benefits, and more. The company serves a wide variety of clients, including TPAs, insurance companies, universities, federal and state governments, school systems, value-added programs, and large employers. UNA is known for its exceptional customer service and innovative solutions, leveraging technology to enhance its servicing capabilities and provide real-time solutions to its clients that realise substantial savings because of the sheer size and efficient nature of their organization.

