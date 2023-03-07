EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) ("Agiliti"), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, and provided its financial outlook for 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $282 million, a decrease of 3 percent from the prior year's Covid-impacted results

Net income of $3.4 million, down $6.6 million from the prior year period; diluted income per share of $0.02, down $0.05 per share from the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $71 million, compared to $85 million in the prior year period; Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 of $0.18, down $0.07 compared to the prior year period

Full-Year 2022 Highlights

Revenue growth of 8 percent to $1.12 billion

Net income of $30.2 million, up $6.2 million from the prior year period; diluted income per share of $0.22, up $0.03 per share from the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $297 million, compared to $331 million in the prior year period; Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1 of $0.85, down $0.14 compared to the prior year period

of $297 million, compared to $331 million in the prior year period; Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.85, down $0.14 compared to the prior year period Total debt of $1.10 billion; Net debt1 of $1.09 billion; and, Net Leverage ratio1 of 3.7x

"Agiliti achieved a number of important business milestones over the course of 2022, including successfully navigating our critical role during the Covid pandemic; securing a long-term renewal of our federal government medical device stockpile management contract; and, signing a record volume of new customer agreements," said Tom Leonard, CEO of Agiliti. "We enter 2023 with confidence in our near-term financial outlook and excited about our longer-term potential. As I conclude my time as CEO of Agiliti, I could not be more proud of our team and of the company's important mission in healthcare. I look forward to supporting Agiliti's continued progress under Tom Boehning's leadership."

"In 2022, our performance demonstrated the strength and durability of our model-withstanding the transient impacts of pandemic recovery as we supported our customers through this challenging period for their own business," said Tom Boehning, President of Agiliti. "As we turn the corner to 2023, our teams are squarely focused on sustaining our new business momentum and executing on our proven strategy to meet the steady demand from our customers. As the company's next CEO, I am excited to continue working alongside our teams to deliver on our growth potential.

Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $281.7 million, representing a 3.0 percent decrease from total revenue of $290.5 million for the same period of 2021. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.12 billion, representing a 8.0 percent increase from total revenue of $1.04 billion for the same period of 2021.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $3.4 million, compared to $10 million for the same period of 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $30.2 million, a $6.2 million increase from net income of $24.0 million for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $71.4 million, a 15.9 percent decrease from Adjusted EBITDA1 of $84.9 million for the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $296.6 million, a 10.3 percent decrease from Adjusted EBITDA1 of $330.7 million for the same period of 2021.

2023 Financial Guidance

Revenue of $1.16 - $1.19 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $295 - 305 million 2

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 - $0.70 per share 2

Capex investment expected in the range of $85 to $95 million

1 Non-GAAP Measures. See further discussion below.

2 With regard to the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance and adjusted earnings per share guidance provided above, a reconciliation to GAAP net income has not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for certain reserves and expenses depends on the timing and magnitude of these expenses and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results. See further discussion below regarding historical Adjusted EBITDA and historical adjusted earnings per share.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 10,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in time, including financial outlook and other preliminary results, and involve risks and uncertainties. The following factors, among others, could adversely affect our business, operations and financial condition causing our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements: negative reaction of our investors, our suppliers, our customers or our employees to our leadership succession; market volatility of our common stock as a result of our leadership succession; the risk that the leadership succession may not provide the results that the company expects; our history of net losses and substantial interest expense; our need for substantial cash to operate and expand our business as planned; our substantial outstanding debt and debt service obligations; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt; a decrease in the number of patients our customers are serving; our ability to effect change in the manner in which health care providers traditionally procure medical equipment; the absence of long-term commitments with customers; our potential inability to maintain the agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' ("HHS") and Office of Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response ("ASPR") (the "Agreement") or comply with its terms and risks relating to extension, renewal or termination of the Agreement or any of our existing contacts with HHS and ASPR; our ability to renew contracts with group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks; changes in reimbursement rates and policies by third-party payors; the impact of health care reform initiatives; the impact of significant regulation of the health care industry and the need to comply with those regulations; the effect of prolonged negative changes in domestic and global economic conditions; difficulties or delays in our continued expansion into certain of our businesses/geographic markets and developments of new businesses/geographic markets; additional credit risks in increasing business with home care providers and nursing homes, impacts of equipment product recalls or obsolescence; increases in vendor costs that cannot be passed through to our customers; and other Risk Factors as detailed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 (in thousands, except share and per share information) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 281,679 $ 290,478 $ 1,121,292 $ 1,038,690 Cost of revenue 174,100 169,727 690,318 614,073 Gross margin 107,579 120,751 430,974 424,617 Selling, general and administrative expense 84,685 95,053 338,988 320,387 Operating income 22,894 25,698 91,986 104,230 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,418 10,116 Interest expense 14,983 13,070 49,439 53,514 Tax indemnification expense - - 11,918 - Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 7,911 12,628 29,211 40,600 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,440 2,601 (1,232 ) 16,433 Consolidated net income 3,471 10,027 30,443 24,167 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 100 44 231 161 Net income attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 3,371 9,983 $ 30,212 $ 24,006 Basic income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.23 $ 0.20 Diluted income per share $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 133,461,895 130,666,105 132,602,747 120,877,480 Diluted 139,001,770 138,525,173 138,381,295 128,497,220

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share information) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,577 $ 74,325 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $4,182 as of December 31, 2022 and $2,902 at December 31, 2021 207,753 209,308 Inventories 70,132 55,307 Prepaid expenses 23,458 18,549 Other current assets 9,393 395 Total current assets 316,313 357,884 Property and equipment, net 273,958 258,370 Goodwill 1,239,106 1,213,121 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,975 80,676 Other intangibles, net 512,020 573,159 Other 22,735 32,537 Total assets $ 2,444,107 $ 2,515,747 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 17,752 $ 17,534 Current portion of operating lease liability 23,607 22,826 Current portion of obligation under tax receivable agreement 34,694 29,187 Accounts payable 59,163 53,851 Accrued compensation 25,928 47,951 Accrued interest 5,039 3,473 Other current liabilities 31,198 33,708 Total current liabilities 197,381 208,530 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,077,293 1,174,968 Obligation under tax receivable agreement, pension and other long-term liabilities 9,161 29,629 Operating lease liability, less current portion 67,332 63,241 Deferred income taxes, net 146,615 143,307 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 133,608,495 and 130,950,061 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 953,046 938,888 Accumulated deficit (14,274 ) (44,486 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,343 1,537 Total Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries equity 946,128 895,952 Noncontrolling interest 197 120 Total equity 946,325 896,072 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,444,107 $ 2,515,747

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 30,443 $ 24,167 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 84,331 103,805 Amortization 95,452 88,240 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement (2,124 ) 4,542 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,418 7,716 Provision for credit losses 3,903 2,023 Provision for inventory obsolescence 1,034 2,424 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 18,775 13,960 Gain on sales and disposals of equipment (1,101 ) (3,735 ) Deferred income taxes 1,292 12,004 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,976 ) (8,915 ) Inventories (12,188 ) 3,052 Other operating assets (10,144 ) (9,044 ) Accounts payable 15,753 718 Accrued and other operating liabilities (23,092 ) (30,640 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 199,776 210,317 Cash flows from investing activities: Medical equipment purchases (55,864 ) (37,377 ) Property and office equipment purchases (31,600 ) (29,121 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 2,963 9,242 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (62,339 ) (676,878 ) Intangible asset purchases (20 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (146,860 ) (734,134 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds under debt arrangements 60,000 381,927 Payments under debt arrangements (160,023 ) (364,119 ) Payments of principal under finance lease liability (8,812 ) (9,097 ) Payments of deferred financing costs - (229 ) Payments under tax receivable agreement - (15,577 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (154 ) (185 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,101 1,409 Dividend and equity distribution payment (908 ) (928 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 402,815 Stock issuance costs - (4,379 ) Shares forfeited for taxes (14,547 ) - Payments of contingent consideration (321 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (121,664 ) 391,637 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (68,748 ) (132,180 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 74,325 206,505 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 5,577 $ 74,325

Use of non-GAAP information

This press release contains non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio. We use these internally as measures of operational performance, or liquidity, as applicable, and disclose them externally to assist analysts, investors and lenders in their comparisons of operational performance, valuation and debt capacity across companies with differing capital, tax and legal structures. We believe the investment community frequently uses these measures in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Company as a factor to determine the total amount of incentive compensation to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities or to total debt as measures of liquidity or debt capacity. Since EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, these measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income do not represent amounts of funds that are available for management's discretionary use. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be the same as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations as defined in the First Lien Credit Facilities. EBITDA is defined as earnings attributable to Agiliti, Inc. before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, management fees and other non-recurring gains, expenses, or losses, transaction costs, remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and loss on extinguishment of debt. LTM Adjusted EBITDA represents the last twelve months ("LTM") of Adjusted EBITDA.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 3,371 $ 9,983 $ 30,212 $ 24,006 Interest expense 14,983 13,070 49,439 53,514 Income tax expense ( benefit) (1) 4,440 2,601 (1,232 ) 16,433 Depreciation and amortization 42,053 49,287 175,764 187,963 EBITDA 64,847 74,941 254,183 281,916 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 3,710 3,833 18,775 13,960 Tax indemnification expense - - 11,918 - Management and other expenses (2) 451 286 2,411 7,926 Transaction costs (3) 4,519 5,797 9,984 12,222 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement (2,124 ) - (2,124 ) 4,542 Loss on extinguishment of debt (4) - - 1,418 10,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,403 $ 84,857 $ 296,565 $ 330,682

_____________________________ (1) Income tax expense (benefit) includes the $11.9 million tax benefit due to the release of the reserve and associated interest and penalties related to the Sizewise Acquisition offset in tax indemnification expense. (2) Management and other expenses represent (a) management fees and buyout termination fee under the Advisory Services Agreement, which was terminated in connection with the initial public offering and (b) employee related non-recurring expenses. (3) Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions and are primarily related to the Northfield and Sizewise Acquisitions. (4) Loss on extinguishment of debt for 2022 consists of the write-off of the unamortized debt discount related to the partial prepayment of the First Lien Term Loan. Loss on extinguishment of debt for 2021 consists of the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount and an additional 1% redemption price related to the repayment of our Second Lien Term Loan and the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing cost related to the amendment of our Revolving Credit Facility.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share information, unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 3,371 $ 9,983 $ 30,212 $ 24,006 Amortization 23,223 23,731 91,432 84,158 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 3,710 3,833 18,775 13,960 Tax indemnification expense - - 11,918 - Management and other expenses (1) 451 286 2,411 7,926 Transaction costs (2) 4,519 5,797 9,984 12,222 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement (2,124 ) - (2,124 ) 4,542 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) - - 1,418 10,116 Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments (4) (8,630 ) (9,462 ) (46,538 ) (29,920 ) Adjusted net income $ 24,520 $ 34,168 $ 117,488 $ 127,010 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 139,002 138,525 138,381 128,497 Adjusted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.85 $ 0.99

_____________________________ (1) Management and other expenses represent (a) management fees and buyout termination fee under the Advisory Services Agreement, which was terminated in connection with the initial public offering and (b) employee related non-recurring expenses. (2) Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions and are primarily related to the Northfield and Sizewise Acquisitions. (3) Loss on extinguishment of debt for 2022 consists of the write-off of the unamortized debt discount related to the partial prepayment of the First Lien Term Loan. Loss on extinguishment of debt for 2021 consists of the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount and an additional 1% redemption price related to the repayment of our Second Lien Term Loan and the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing cost related to the amendment of our Revolving Credit Facility. (4) Income tax (benefit) expense includes the $11.9 million tax benefit due to the release of the reserve and associated interest and penalties related to the Sizewise Acquisition offset in tax indemnification expense.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio (in millions, unaudited) December 31, 2022 First Lien Term Loan, due 2026 $ 1,054.5 Revolving Loan, due 2026 28.5 Finance lease liability 23.9 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs and Debt Discount (11.9 ) Total Debt $ 1,095.0 Less: Cash (5.6 ) Net Debt $ 1,089.4 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 296.6 Net Leverage 3.7 x

