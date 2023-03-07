ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casey's General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CASY) a leading convenience store chain in the United States, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023.

Third Quarter Key Highlights

Diluted EPS of $2.67, up 56% from the same period a year ago. Diluted EPS benefited by $0.31 due to one-time operating expense reduction of approximately $15 million from the resolution of a legal matter.

Inside same-store sales increased 5.6% compared to prior year, and 13.6% on a two-year stack basis, with an inside margin of 40.6%. Total inside gross profit increased 11.6% to $450.6 million compared to the prior year.

Same-store fuel gallons were down 0.5% compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 40.7 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 10.4% to $262.6 million compared to the prior year.

Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees were up 4.6%, favorably impacted by a 1% reduction in same-store labor hours.

Casey's will host an Investor Day on June 27, 2023 in New York City.

"Thanks to the hard work of our entire team, Casey's delivered another stellar quarter by driving inside gross profit while managing operating expenses efficiently," said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO. "Inside same-store sales were spurred by grocery and general merchandise, notably non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, snacks, and candy. Prepared food and dispensed beverage performed well due to strong pizza slice and donut sales. The fuel team continues to strike the right balance between gallon volume and gross profit margin. Finally, I am very proud of the team's ability to continue to effectively manage operating expenses in a challenging inflationary period."

Earnings

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (in thousands) $ 100,112 $ 64,024 $ 390,599 $ 280,014 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.67 $ 1.71 $ 10.42 $ 7.50 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 222,913 $ 174,336 $ 792,418 $ 634,534

Net income, diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA (reconciled later in the document), were up compared to the same period a year ago as higher profitability both inside the store and in fuel was partially offset by higher operating expenses due to operating 41 additional stores.

Inside

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Inside sales (in thousands) $ 1,109,223 $ 1,025,398 $ 3,644,277 $ 3,308,311 Inside same-store sales 5.6 % 7.6 % 6.6 % 7.1 % Grocery and general merchandise same-store sales 5.8 % 7.7 % 6.0 % 7.1 % Prepared food and dispensed beverage same-store sales 5.0 % 7.4 % 7.9 % 7.3 % Inside gross profit (in thousands) $ 450,572 $ 403,837 $ 1,459,307 $ 1,330,789 Inside margin 40.6 % 39.4 % 40.0 % 40.2 % Grocery and general merchandise margin 34.0 % 32.0 % 33.7 % 32.8 % Prepared food and dispensed beverage margin 57.3 % 58.0 % 56.5 % 59.9 %

Total inside sales were up 8.2% for the quarter driven by strong performance in the grocery and general merchandise category, including non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, snacks and candy as well as pizza slices and donuts in the prepared food and dispensed beverage category. Inside margin was up 120 basis points compared to the same quarter a year ago. Grocery and general merchandise margin increased by approximately 200 basis points primarily due to a favorable mix shift to higher margin items like energy drinks and candy, as well as private label products, while higher prepared food and dispensed beverage ingredient costs, notably cheese, continued to pressure gross profit margin relative to the prior year. Prepared food and dispensed beverage margin did improve sequentially from the second quarter by approximately 60 basis points, and margin has improved sequentially each quarter throughout the fiscal year.

Fuel1

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Fuel gallons sold (in thousands) 644,940 621,770 2,036,450 1,958,061 Same-store gallons sold (0.5 )% 5.7 % (0.9 )% 5.5 % Fuel gross profit (in thousands) $ 262,573 $ 237,873 $ 855,167 $ 704,231 Fuel margin (cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) 40.7 ¢ 38.3 ¢ 42.0 ¢ 36.0 ¢

Total gallons increased 3.7% compared to the prior year due to the store count increase while same-store gallons sold were down 0.5% versus the prior year. The Company's total fuel gross profit was up 10.4% versus the prior year, favorably impacted by higher fuel margin. The Company sold $2.9 million in renewable fuel credits (RINs) in the third quarter, a decrease of $7.3 million from the same quarter in the prior year.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses (in thousands) $ 515,735 $ 490,997 $ 1,598,213 $ 1,470,569 Credit card fees (in thousands) $ 54,032 $ 47,860 $ 181,727 $ 149,375 Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees 4.6 % 2.9 % 2.8 % 9.3 %

Operating expenses increased approximately 5% during the third quarter. The approximate $15 million one-time benefit from a legal matter resolution reduced operating expenses by approximately 3%. Excluding that one-time event, operating expenses increased by approximately 8%. Over 2% of the increase is due to operating 41 more stores than prior year. Non-employee same-store operating expense contributed to 2% of the increase. Same-store employee expense made up approximately 1% of the increase, benefited by a 1% reduction in same-store hours.

______________________________

1 Fuel category does not include wholesale fuel activity, which is included in Other.

Expansion

Store Count Stores at 4/30/2022 2,452 New store construction 16 Acquisitions 12 Acquisitions not opened (4 ) Prior acquisitions opened 2 Closed (6 ) Stores at 1/31/2023 2,472

Liquidity

At January 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $876 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $413 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $463 million in available borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.

Share Repurchase

The Company has $400 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization. There were no repurchases made against that authorization in the third quarter.

Dividend

At its February meeting, the Board of Directors voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company is modifying its fiscal 2023 outlook. The Company now expects same-store inside sales growth to be approximately 6% to 7%. The Company now expects same-store fuel gallons to be down 1% to up 1%.

The Company is not updating its outlook for the following metrics. Inside margin is expected to be approximately 40%. Total operating expense increase, excluding the one-time benefit received this quarter, is expected to be near the low end of the annual range of approximately 9% to 10%. The Company expects to add approximately 80 stores in fiscal 2023, and expects to exceed our stated three year commitment of 345 units. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $55 million. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be approximately $320 million and the purchase of property plant and equipment is expected to be approximately $450 to $500 million, including approximately $135 million in one-time store remodel costs for recently acquired stores. The tax rate is expected to be between approximately 24% and 25% for the year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 3,332,555 $ 3,048,717 $ 11,765,774 $ 9,493,652 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 2,595,093 2,384,222 9,381,120 7,387,680 Operating expenses 515,735 490,997 1,598,213 1,470,569 Depreciation and amortization 78,088 75,529 232,500 225,675 Interest, net 11,697 14,431 39,015 41,681 Income before income taxes 131,942 83,538 514,926 368,047 Federal and state income taxes 31,830 19,514 124,327 88,033 Net income $ 100,112 $ 64,024 $ 390,599 $ 280,014 Net income per common share Basic $ 2.69 $ 1.72 $ 10.48 $ 7.54 Diluted $ 2.67 $ 1.71 $ 10.42 $ 7.50 Basic weighted average shares 37,281,103 37,169,213 37,261,049 37,154,883 Plus effect of stock compensation 283,448 197,370 240,459 197,370 Diluted weighted average shares 37,564,551 37,366,583 37,501,508 37,352,253

Casey's General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) January 31, 2023 April 30, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 413,199 $ 158,878 Receivables 127,328 108,028 Inventories 387,136 396,199 Prepaid expenses 24,430 17,859 Income taxes receivable 6,111 44,071 Total current assets 958,204 725,035 Other assets, net of amortization 188,803 187,219 Goodwill 614,212 612,934 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,597,268 at January 31, 2023 and $2,425,709 at April 30, 2022 4,079,398 3,980,542 Total assets $ 5,840,617 $ 5,505,730 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 37,727 $ 24,466 Accounts payable 518,250 588,783 Accrued expenses 313,832 291,429 Total current liabilities 869,809 904,678 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,634,500 1,663,403 Deferred income taxes 544,988 520,472 Deferred compensation 11,843 12,746 Insurance accruals, net of current portion 31,298 27,957 Other long-term liabilities 141,397 135,636 Total liabilities 3,233,835 3,264,892 Total shareholders' equity 2,606,782 2,240,838 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,840,617 $ 5,505,730

Casey's General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 390,599 $ 280,014 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 232,500 225,675 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,036 1,112 Share-based compensation 34,741 29,382 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and impairment charges 5,977 (869 ) Deferred income taxes 24,516 56,967 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (19,300 ) (10,006 ) Inventories 9,896 (33,579 ) Prepaid expenses (6,571 ) (9,444 ) Accounts payable (100,714 ) (12,910 ) Accrued expenses 20,869 25,543 Income taxes 39,548 263 Other, net 3,496 (15,607 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 636,593 536,541 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (301,298 ) (228,208 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (13,202 ) (863,371 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 13,551 26,504 Net cash used in investing activities (300,949 ) (1,065,075 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt - 450,000 Payments of long-term debt (23,563 ) (14,226 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (1,149 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 133 Payments of cash dividends (41,456 ) (38,223 ) Tax withholdings on employee share-based awards (16,304 ) (17,625 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (81,323 ) 378,910

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 254,321 (149,624 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 158,878 336,545 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 413,199 $ 186,921

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Nine months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 37,765 $ 34,800 Income taxes, net 56,289 27,387 Noncash investing and financing activities: Purchased property and equipment in accounts payable 76,840 38,751 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 6,909 49,259 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 13,485 79,867

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Three months ended January 31, 2023 Fuel Grocery &

General

Merchandise Prepared Food

& Dispensed

Beverage Other Total Revenue $ 2,157,233 $ 795,699 $ 313,524 $ 66,099 $ 3,332,555 Gross profit $ 262,573 $ 270,925 $ 179,647 $ 24,317 $ 737,462 12.2 % 34.0 % 57.3 % 36.8 % 22.1 % Fuel gallons sold 644,940 Three months ended January 31, 2022 Revenue $ 1,951,422 $ 732,514 $ 292,884 $ 71,897 $ 3,048,717 Gross profit $ 237,873 $ 234,064 $ 169,773 $ 22,785 $ 664,495 12.2 % 32.0 % 58.0 % 31.7 % 21.8 % Fuel gallons sold 621,770

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 Fuel Grocery &

General

Merchandise Prepared Food

& Dispensed

Beverage Other Total Revenue $ 7,889,495 $ 2,635,939 $ 1,008,338 $ 232,002 $ 11,765,774 Gross profit $ 855,167 $ 889,482 $ 569,825 $ 70,180 $ 2,384,654 10.8 % 33.7 % 56.5 % 30.2 % 20.3 % Fuel gallons sold 2,036,450 Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 Revenue $ 5,967,408 $ 2,397,483 $ 910,828 $ 217,933 $ 9,493,652 Gross profit $ 704,231 $ 785,412 $ 545,377 $ 70,952 $ 2,105,972 11.8 % 32.8 % 59.9 % 32.6 % 22.2 % Fuel gallons sold 1,958,061

Fuel Gallons Fuel Margin Same-store Sales (Cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2023 (2.3 )% 0.3 % (0.5 )% - - F2023 44.7 ¢ 40.5 ¢ 40.7 ¢ - - F2022 9.0 2.5 5.7 1.5 % 4.4 % F2022 35.1 34.7 38.3 36.2 ¢ 36.0 ¢ F2021 (14.6 ) (8.6 ) (12.1 ) 6.4 (8.1 ) F2021 38.2 35.3 32.9 33.0 34.9

Grocery & General Merchandise Grocery & General Merchandise Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2023 5.5 % 6.9 % 5.8 % - - F2023 33.9 % 33.3 % 34.0 % - - F2022 7.0 6.8 7.7 4.3 % 6.3 % F2022 33.0 33.3 32.0 32.5 % 32.7 % F2021 3.6 6.6 5.4 12.5 6.6 F2021 32.2 33.3 30.7 31.8 32.0

Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2023 8.4 % 10.5 % 5.0 % - - F2023 55.6 % 56.7 % 57.3 % - - F2022 10.8 4.1 7.4 7.6 % 7.4 % F2022 61.0 60.6 58.0 56.9 % 59.2 % F2021 (9.8 ) (3.6 ) (5.0 ) 13.4 (2.1 ) F2021 59.7 60.1 60.6 60.1 60.1

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets as well as impairment charges. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA are considered GAAP measures, and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of financial performance and debt service capabilities, and they are regularly used by the Company for internal purposes including our capital budgeting process, evaluating acquisition targets, assessing performance, and awarding incentive compensation.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023 and 2022:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 100,112 $ 64,024 $ 390,599 $ 280,014 Interest, net 11,697 14,431 39,015 41,681 Federal and state income taxes 31,830 19,514 124,327 88,033 Depreciation and amortization 78,088 75,529 232,500 225,675 EBITDA 221,727 173,498 786,441 635,403 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and impairment charges 1,186 838 5,977 (869 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 222,913 $ 174,336 $ 792,418 $ 634,534

NOTES:

Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

Inside is defined as the combination of Grocery and General Merchandise and Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverage

This release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and related sources or needs, business and/or integration strategies, plans and synergies, supply chain, growth opportunities, performance at our stores. There are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the execution of our strategic plan, the integration and financial performance of acquired stores, wholesale fuel, inventory and ingredient costs, distribution challenges and disruptions, the impact and duration of COVID-19 and related governmental actions, the impact and duration of the conflict in Ukraine or other geopolitical disruptions, as well as other risks, uncertainties and factors which are described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent our current views as of the date of this release with respect to future events, and Casey's disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in the release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Corporate information is available at this website: https://www.caseys.com. Earnings will be reported during a conference call on March 8, 2023. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CST. To access the call, go to the Events and Presentations section of our website at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. No access code is required. A webcast replay of the call will remain available in an archived format on the Events and Presentations section of our website at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx for one year after the call.

