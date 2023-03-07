HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported fourth quarter 2022 revenues of $166.7 million, net income of $8.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share and $0.26 per basic share, and adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million. The Company had provided original fourth quarter 2022 revenue guidance between $160.0 and $170.0 million, with actual results falling within the provided range.

" 2022 was a strong year for the oilfield services space, and Nine was able to capitalize on an improving market," said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service. " Price increases across our service lines, as well as increased volumes within completion tools, enabled us to drive strong incremental margins throughout the year. Year-over-year, we increased our revenue by approximately 70%, net income by over 5 times and adjusted EBITDA by over 17 times. This is solid growth, especially when considering the simultaneous navigation of inflationary pressures, labor constraints and new hire employee turnover."

" I am also very pleased with our team's disciplined approach to managing liquidity and de-levering throughout the year, contributing to the successful execution of our refinancing in January. The new capital structure allows for more optionality to unlock equity value and we intend to continue to use any free cash flowC to de-lever moving forward."

" Our operational team continued to perform very well in 2022, growing our U.S. market share of percentage of stages completed from approximately 18% in 2021 to approximately 20% in 2022. In cementing, we grew our market share of rigs followed within the basins we operate from approximately 17% in 2021 to approximately 19% in 2022. The cementing division increased the total number of jobs completed by approximately 50% year over year, while also increasing the average price per job by over 30%. We remain extremely happy with the performance of our dissolvable plug, increasing the total number of Stinger Dissolvable units sold by approximately 42% year-over-year."

" Nine has made a substantial commitment to ESG through the development of internal policies, procedures, and data collection, as well as investment in new technologies that help our customers reduce their GHG emissions. We have also made it a priority to invest in technologies that both drive profitability for Nine and reduce emissions. In 2022, we converted 2 hydraulic wireline units to electric, and have made a commitment to convert 4 more wireline units in 2023. I also want to recognize the incredible employees who have led Nine through so many ups and downs, always keeping the reputation, service quality and integrity of the Company intact. Once again, we ended the year with an excellent safety score, with a Total Recordable Incident Rate of 0.41."

" In 2023 we anticipate total U.S. E&P capex to increase by double digits over 2022 and that operators will need to drill more wells to keep production flat. Oilfield service equipment and labor availability remain constrained, and similar to the upstream sector our sector is adopting capital discipline. This cycle may prove to be more sustainable due to the changes in both access to capital and the more disciplined deployment of it."

" Q1 activity levels thus far are down compared to Q4, with the U.S. rig count declining by 30 rigs since the end of 2022. Additionally, Nine lost between 1-5 days of operations, depending on the service line, to inclement weather requiring us to carry the cost of labor with no matching revenues. As a result of this, we expect Q1 revenue to be slightly down sequentially to Q4."

" Nine is well positioned to take advantage of this sustained cycle with both geographic and service line diversity, as well as more differentiated service lines with domestic and international pathways to growth. Management believes maintaining a strong balance sheet is critical and generating free cash flow and de-levering will continue to be one of Nine's top priorities."

Operating Results

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported revenues of $593.4 million, net income of $14.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share and $0.47 per basic share, and adjusted EBITDA of $93.7 million. For the full year 2022, the Company reported gross profit of $97.9 million, as compared to gross loss of $1.6 million in 2021, and adjusted gross profitD of $136.3 million, an increase of 229% year over year. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company generated ROIC of 16.3%.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported revenues of $166.7 million, gross profit of $30.5 million and adjusted gross profit of $40.1 million. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated ROIC of 24.2%.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported general and administrative expense of $13.9 million. Depreciation and amortization expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.1 million.

The Company recognized an income tax provision of approximately $0.5 million for the year, resulting in an effective tax rate of 3.7% for 2022. Our tax provision for 2022 is primarily the result of our tax position in state and foreign tax jurisdictions.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $16.7 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported total capital expenditures of $32.3 million, which fell slightly above management's original full year 2022 guidance of $20-$30 million.

As of December 31, 2022, Nine's cash and cash equivalents were $17.4 million, and the Company had $66.6 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of $84.0 million as of December 31, 2022. On December 31, 2022, the Company had $32.0 million of borrowings under the revolving credit facility. On January 27, 2023, the Company borrowed an additional $40.0 million under the revolving credit facility to pay for a portion of the redemption price of the 8.750% Senior Notes due 2023 and to pay for fees and expenses related to the units offering.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 2022 2021 Revenues $ 166,669 $ 167,432 $ 593,382 $ 349,419 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 126,616 123,418 457,093 307,992 General and administrative expenses 13,887 13,475 51,653 45,301 Depreciation 7,176 6,593 26,784 28,905 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 13,463 16,116 Loss on revaluation of contingent liability 217 46 454 460 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (428 ) 1,242 367 660 Income (loss) from operations 16,306 19,762 43,568 (50,015 ) Interest expense 8,151 8,125 32,486 32,527 Interest income (134 ) (134 ) (305 ) (26 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - (2,843 ) (2,843 ) (17,618 ) Other income (162 ) (161 ) (709 ) (298 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 8,451 14,775 14,939 (64,600 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 467 489 546 (25 ) Net income (loss) $ 7,984 $ 14,286 $ 14,393 $ (64,575 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.46 $ 0.47 $ (2.13 ) Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ (2.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 31,287,694 31,100,712 30,930,890 30,302,925 Diluted 32,804,647 31,932,613 32,251,398 30,302,925 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ 98 $ (225 ) $ (293 ) $ (34 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 98 (225 ) (293 ) (34 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 8,082 $ 14,061 $ 14,100 $ (64,609 )

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) At December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,445 $ 21,509 Accounts receivable, net 105,277 64,025 Income taxes receivable 741 1,393 Inventories, net 62,045 42,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,217 10,195 Total current assets 196,725 139,302 Property and equipment, net 89,717 86,958 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 36,336 35,117 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 547 1,445 Intangible assets, net 101,945 116,408 Other long-term assets 1,564 2,383 Total assets $ 426,834 $ 381,613 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 42,211 $ 28,680 Accrued expenses 28,391 18,519 Current portion of long-term debt 2,267 2,093 Current portion of operating lease obligations 7,956 6,091 Current portion of finance lease obligations 178 1,070 Total current liabilities 81,003 56,453 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 338,031 332,314 Long-term operating lease obligations 29,370 30,435 Long-term finance lease obligations - 65 Other long-term liabilities 1,937 1,613 Total liabilities 450,341 420,880 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 33,221,266 and 32,826,325 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 332 328 Additional paid-in capital 775,006 773,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,828 ) (4,535 ) Accumulated deficit (794,017 ) (808,410 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (23,507 ) (39,267 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 426,834 $ 381,613

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 14,393 $ (64,575 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation 26,784 28,905 Amortization of intangibles 13,463 16,116 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,545 2,602 Amortization of operating leases 8,670 8,020 Recovery of doubtful accounts (166 ) (229 ) Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,966 4,831 Abandonment of in process research and development 1,000 - Stock-based compensation expense 2,440 5,406 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2,843 ) (17,618 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment 367 660 Loss on revaluation of contingent liability 454 460 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (41,114 ) (22,540 ) Inventories, net (22,968 ) (8,608 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (818 ) 3,350 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,476 12,447 Income taxes receivable/payable 655 - Other assets and liabilities (8,632 ) (9,643 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,672 (40,416 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,959 3,492 Proceeds from property and equipment casualty losses 175 - Purchases of property and equipment (28,551 ) (15,413 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,417 ) (11,921 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from ABL Credit Facility 24,000 15,000 Payments on ABL Credit Facility (7,000 ) - Payments on Magnum Promissory Notes (1,125 ) (844 ) Purchases of 2023 Notes (10,081 ) (8,355 ) Proceeds from short-term debt 4,086 1,513 Payments of short-term debt (2,787 ) (545 ) Payments on finance leases (1,269 ) (1,094 ) Payments of contingent liability (195 ) (154 ) Vesting of restricted stock and stock units (780 ) (473 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,849 5,048 Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash (168 ) (66 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,064 ) (47,355 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 21,509 68,864 End of period $ 17,445 $ 21,509

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 2022 2021 EBITDA reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 7,984 $ 14,286 $ 14,393 $ (64,575 ) Interest expense 8,151 8,125 32,486 32,527 Interest income (134 ) (134 ) (305 ) (26 ) Depreciation 7,176 6,593 26,784 28,905 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 13,463 16,116 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 467 489 546 (25 ) EBITDA $ 26,539 $ 32,255 $ 87,367 $ 12,922 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (2,843 ) (2,843 ) (17,618 ) Loss on revaluation of contingent liability (1) 217 46 454 460 Restructuring charges 1,574 729 3,393 1,588 Stock-based compensation and cash award expense 2,116 1,113 4,914 5,406 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (428 ) 1,242 367 660 Legal fees and settlements (2) 31 10 86 1,809 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,049 $ 32,552 $ 93,738 $ 5,227 (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of contingent liability associated with a 2018 acquisition. (2) Amounts represent fees and legal settlements associated with legal proceedings brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and/or similar state laws.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ROIC CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 7,984 $ 14,286 $ 14,393 $ (64,575 ) Add back: Interest expense 8,151 8,125 32,486 32,527 Interest income (134 ) (134 ) (305 ) (26 ) Restructuring charges 1,574 729 3,393 1,588 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (2,843 ) (2,843 ) (17,618 ) After-tax net operating income (loss) $ 17,575 $ 20,163 $ 47,124 $ (48,104 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ (32,085 ) $ (46,319 ) $ (39,267 ) $ 20,409 Total debt 334,620 348,148 337,436 348,637 Less: cash and cash equivalents (21,490 ) (22,408 ) (21,509 ) (68,864 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 281,045 $ 279,421 $ 276,660 $ 300,182 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (23,507 ) $ (32,085 ) $ (23,507 ) $ (39,267 ) Total debt 341,606 334,620 341,606 337,436 Less: cash and cash equivalents (17,445 ) (21,490 ) (17,445 ) (21,509 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 300,654 $ 281,045 $ 300,654 $ 276,660 Average total capital $ 290,850 $ 280,233 $ 288,657 $ 288,421 ROIC 24.2 % 28.8 % 16.3 % -16.7 %

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 2022 2021 Calculation of gross profit (loss) Revenues $ 166,669 $ 167,432 $ 593,382 $ 349,419 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 126,616 123,418 457,093 307,992 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,674 6,131 24,909 26,882 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 13,463 16,116 Gross profit (loss) $ 30,484 $ 34,987 $ 97,917 $ (1,571 ) Adjusted gross profit reconciliation Gross profit (loss) $ 30,484 $ 34,987 $ 97,917 $ (1,571 ) Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,674 6,131 24,909 26,882 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 13,463 16,116 Adjusted gross profit $ 40,053 $ 44,014 $ 136,289 $ 41,427

