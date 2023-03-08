From polysilicon to panels to recycling, how much domestic capacity does the United States actually have?From pv magazine USA Following the passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), an energized solar industry has started aiming high and envisioning a future in which the United States has a robust domestic energy supply chain. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has published a roadmap to achieve this goal, with a target of 50 GW of annual solar manufacturing capacity by 2030. The United States has been plagued by numerous pressures threatening the supply of solar modules imported ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...