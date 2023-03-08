Atos International: Atos ranked in Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies in the World with SEAL 2022 Business Sustainability Award (BSA)

Press Release

Atos ranked in Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies in the World with SEAL 2022 Business Sustainability Award (BSA)

Paris, March 8, 2023 - Atos is delighted to have been honored as a winner of a 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Award, for its leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

The 2022 SEAL Organizational Impact Award recognizes overall corporate sustainability performance and represents the 50 most sustainable companies globally. Winners were selected by combining two premier ESG data sets - the CDP A-List and the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA, now part of S&P Global ESG Scores ).

With this award, Atos is adding yet another global recognition for its sustainability and ESG practices, after having been ranked among the top 1% of the IT Services industry with a score of 85/100 in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessmentrating; was rewarded a Platinum Awardfrom EcoVadis; achieved a Prime status in the ESG assessment carried out by ISS in 2022; was selected on CDP's prestigious 'A List 2022'for tackling climate change and included in the Dow Jones Sustainability IndicesFind out more about Atos' CSR program.

SEAL Awards is not affiliated with the CDP, CSA, or S&P Global. The selection process for the SEAL Organizational Impact Award drew entirely upon publicly available information from each of the CDP and CSA.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

