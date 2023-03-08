RIC Energy has built a 1.3 MW PV array and a 4.5 MWh battery system for two water treatment plants and five water pumping stations in Malawi. The hybrid system will treat enough water to supply more than 200,000 people.Spain-based solar developer RIC Energy has finished the construction of a 1.3 MW solar plant and 4.5 MWh storage system for water treatment in Mzuzu, Malawi. The installation features 540 W monocrystalline modules and lithium-ion (LiFePO4) batteries from undisclosed manufacturers, a RIC Energy spokesperson told pv magazine. It provides and stores electricity to power two water treatment ...

