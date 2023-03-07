Anzeige
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Tradegate
08.03.23
11:02 Uhr
8,845 Euro
-0,655
-6,89 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7358,77511:53
8,7358,77511:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2023 | 22:36
37 Leser
Groupe Casino: Study of a potential sale of part of Casino's stake in Assaí

Study of a potential sale of part of Casino's stake in Assaí

Paris, 7 March 2023

In order to accelerate its deleveraging, Casino Group announces that it has initiated a study of a potential new sale of part of its stake* in Assaí for an amount of approximately US$600 million, which could be increased depending on market conditions.

No final decision has been made on this potential transaction, which would take the form of a secondary public offering.

In this context, Casino Group has instructed a banking syndicate and has asked Assaí's teams to carry out the preliminary work for a possible transaction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in Brazil, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016, relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on 7 March 2023 at 22:30 CET.

* Casino's total capital stake is currently 30.5%.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Laurent Poinsot - Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
