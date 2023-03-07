CTO Realty Growth, Inc.: CTO Realty Growth Provides First Quarter 2023 Operating Update and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the "Company" or "CTO") today provided an update on its recent operating and transaction activities:



Year-to-date, signed 17 leases totaling 131,793 square feet at an average cash base rent of $20.69 per square foot. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 9 leases totaling 88,932 square feet at an average cash base rent of $21.41 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $19.87 per square foot, representing 7.7% comparable growth.

Opened Superica at Ashford Lane in Atlanta, Georgia and signed notable new leases, renewals, or extensions with Fogo de Chão, Chevron, International Workplace Group, Hibbett Sports, Harkins Theatres, American Eagle, and Deloitte.

Transitioning its interest in the retail portion of Phase II of The Exchange at Gwinnett from a development loan to fee simple ownership. The Company will purchase the entire 28,100 square foot Phase II retail development upon its completion over the next three months for a combined purchase price of $17.1 million. The Company previously purchased the Sprouts-anchored Phase I portion of The Exchange at Gwinnett in December 2021. The purchase price represents a going-in cap rate below the range of the Company's guidance for initial investment cash yields.

Originated a first mortgage to provide $15.0 million for the acquisition of Founders Square in downtown Dallas, Texas (the "Property"). The Property, which includes a dedicated underground parking garage, sits on 4.0 acres within blocks of the AT&T Discovery District, Omni Dallas Hotel, and Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The three-year first mortgage was fully funded at closing, is interest-only through maturity, includes an origination fee, and bears a fixed interest rate above the range of the Company's guidance for initial investment cash yields.

The Company has posted an updated Investor Presentation to its website. The presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of www.ctoreit.com.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

