Netcracker Recognized for Cloud BSS/OSS Solutions and Expertise in Large-Scale Digital Transformation Projects

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the Telecom Review Excellence Award for Best Global Digital Transformation Provider. The award is a validation of Netcracker's successful track record of delivering digital transformation projects that help CSPs create value through innovation by supporting the development of digital experiences, providing a smooth transition to hyperautomation and facilitating the adoption of new business models.

As CSPs continue their digital transformations and make the shift to becoming technology companies (techcos), Netcracker is at the forefront of innovation by transforming customer engagement, dynamically evolving digital ecosystems and driving new revenue for growth and profitability.

"We are happy to present Netcracker with an award that highlights its industry, technology and organizational expertise in delivering digital transformations projects to CSPs around the world," said Jeff Seal, Chief Awards Officer, Managing Partner and Editor-in-Chief, Telecom Review North America. "Netcracker has shown the ability to address the needs of service providers by helping them innovate and disrupt in the 5G era."

"Receiving this award from Telecom Review is great acknowledgement of the work we have done to invest in our solutions and help digital service providers with their transformations," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "We continue to strive for innovative new products and improved customer experiences for the changing market."

