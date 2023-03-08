Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Call on March 15

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Wednesday, March 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-0789 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8562 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1601606&tp_key=1c4e47625b

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 29, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13736703.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

