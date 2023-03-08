TERRYBERRY LIMITED: Terryberry launches an all-in-one employee engagement platform, complete with Employee Benefits, Recognition and Milestone Awards

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employee Benefits have now been integrated into Terryberry's Milestone and Recognition platform, creating an all-in-one engagement hub for employees.



As part of the integration, Terryberry have launched a new Offers and Discounts platform, designed to help as many businesses as possible to support their people during the cost-of-living crisis, with the platform giving users potential savings of up to £3000 per year.

The idea behind bringing together their Employee Benefits and Reward and Recognition platform is so that Terryberry can offer businesses a seamless journey and a single place to house everything needed to create a culture of recognition within an organisation.

Village Hotels group have been the first company to launch with Benefits, Rewards and Recognition integrated into the same platform.



Lindsay Southward, Group Director of People and Operations at Village Hotels, said:

"We are excited and delighted with our new bespoke one-stop benefits, reward and recognition platform. This now allows all our 4,500 employees across the UK to be recognised in real time whilst at the same time accessing their Benefits and Wellbeing offerings in one easy to access platform and App.

We have worked with Terryberry for a number of years, and we were excited when we heard that they were bringing benefits, rewards and recognition into one easy to use platform and immediately took up the opportunity to roll this out to our teams.

The initial response from all our staff has been really positive and we have seen an uplift in engagement across all teams since the platform was launched and has had a positive impact on the culture within the business."

In response, Ian Feaver, Managing Director of Terryberry UK, said:

"To fully create a culture of engagement within a business, we felt that it was important to build a space where all employee benefits, rewards and recognition could be accessed from a single location, making it easy for employees to recognise and reward each other as well as redeem their rewards and benefits.

We have been working with Village Hotels for a number of years and agreed that they would be the perfect choice to be the first company to launch on our new, fully integrated platform."

