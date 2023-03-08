Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence and tech stocks releases a sector snapshot featuring GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) and its Avant! AI machine learning system, explaining how this system aspires to compete in a growing competitive landscape.

A recent article from Fortune discussed how, "the launch of ChatGPT a few months ago kicked off an artificial intelligence arms race among Big Tech companies. Microsoft has invested billions into Open A.I., the company that created ChatGPT, and plans to incorporate the technology into its Bing search engine. And the chatbot's debut forced Google, which has been researching A.I. for years, to jump into the game and rush to market with its own A.I. product, Bard."

In the latest glimpse of the pressure Google is under, newly leaked audio obtained by Insider reveals the company's Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian hitting back at critics in a company town hall last month, and saying that the battle for AI dominance was only just beginning.

"There are other companies taking shots at us saying that we are late to market. We've missed the A.I. boat," Kurian said in the recording. "I would tell you this is the very first minute of a new game, and the game is never done in the first minute."

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) recently announced that it is enhancing its Avant! AI technology, which is held by its partially owned subsidiary, GBT Tokenize ("Tokenize"), by equipping it with new Natural Language Processing (NLP) systems and methods for a better user interaction experience. Additionally, Tokenize is working to update Avant! training models and back-end architecture to support faster response and robust information. Avant! -AI is a machine learning platform that learns from the Internet and constantly enhances its information database. It relies on NLP technology to communicate with its users, and is capable of summarizing topics and obeying the rules of grammar. When Avant! works on a topic, it searches for thousands of Internet based data sources, narrowing down to only a few dozen documents, and finally, concludes with the best answer to deliver. The process is governed by sets of neural network algorithms that work cognitively to learn the topic and respond accordingly. Tokenize is currently working to enhance Avant! dialog interface, aiming for more robust Q&A possibilities, combined with easier, and more friendly user interactions. GBT Tokenize plans to further develop the system to address the needs of a new era of intelligent solutions in the fields of cybersecurity, telemedicine and autonomous machines. Avant! enhancements phase aims to be completed during the next few months, which will be released as a new version of a web application.

"Avant! can understand unstructured data, and takes it from a wide range of sources - professional articles, research papers, blogs, and human's input. It is trained to respond to highly complex questions, and quickly provide an answer, backed by evidence. Since its release GBT Tokenize, which is 50% owned by GBT, has used Avant! within other derivative applications. The most recent one is Hippocrates (www.hmd.care), a first line medical advice and tips. The Hippocrates system is trained with few medical text books and CDC information and is a point of contact, intended for demonstration purposes only. Through a combination of technology and expertise, Hippocrates provides medicine-leading information, analytics, and AI solutions to assist individuals, and health professionals with medical questions, first line advice and possible treatments. Driven by Avant! -AI machine learning technology, Hippocrates focuses on both preventive and primary care to provide first line of health-related advice and recommendations. GBT Tokenize is currently updating Avant! with enhanced NLP technology to provide a robust user's interaction experience. Additionally, it is also updating its training models and techniques to provide faster performance and enhanced informational coverage. The field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing aggressively. It's influencing our lives and societies more than ever before and we expect that it will continue to do so at a breathtaking pace. Areas of application are diverse, the possibilities far-reaching if not limitless. Thanks to recent improvements in hardware and software, many AI algorithms surpass human experts' capacities. Users will be able to simply type his/hers questions in simple words, similar to interacting with another human. Avant! offers capabilities that are not off on a distant horizon. They're far more than the fanciful dreams of sci-fi enthusiasts. The world will undoubtedly adopt more and more AI in the next decade - with greater expansion in the ensuing years. It presents a new era of Artificial Intelligence technology that will reshape our world, enabling smart entities to work hand by hand with humans," provided Danny Rittman, the Company's CTO.

SoundHound AI, Inc, a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, last month unveiled Dynamic Interaction With Generative AI, further extending the capabilities of the company's ground-breaking real-time, multimodal interface by granting users hands-free access to a vast wealth of ideas, information, and sophisticated search functionality.

Launched in November 2022, SoundHound Dynamic Interaction raises the bar for human-computer interaction by offering a full-duplex consumer interface which provides real-time, continuous audiovisual feedback in response to both verbal and touch commands - with no wake words, awkward pauses, or turn-taking. Engineered for a seamless exchange, the system ignores off-topic speech, makes proactive suggestions to the user, and intelligently decides when to use audio or visual output.

Now SoundHound Dynamic Interaction will also offer effortless, voice-enabled access to Generative AI, meaning users can unlock relevant information and ideas - just by speaking naturally. Generative AI, a technique popularized by recent advancements such as Dall-E 2 and ChatGPT, has marked a new breakthrough in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

SoundHound Dynamic Interaction with Generative AI can be adapted for a variety of products and services, with the company's newly released demo showcasing how it would work in-vehicle for the automotive industry. SoundHound has publicly announced wins with 17 automotive brands since launching its conversational AI platform in 2016.

BigBear.ai, a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, recently announced that the company has accepted an invitation to participate and collaborate with the U.S. Navy during International Maritime Exercise 23 (IMX 23). The three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence integration event in Bahrain and Jordan aims to advance the US Naval Forces Central Command's efforts to integrate new unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence.

"We're elated to continue our partnership with Task Force 59 and showcase innovation in AI/ML-based forecasting and computer vision capabilities," said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. "We're committed to helping the U.S. Navy gather, interpret, and act upon intelligence critical to maintaining security across international waters in vast maritime environments that have historically been challenging to monitor."

Following and with the continuation of the Digital Horizon event in December 2022, BigBear.ai will demo its AI/ML-powered decision support solution, Ursa Minor, which identifies potential threats using ML-augmented algorithms and analytics, at IMX 23. Ursa Minor provides analysts and decision-makers with real-time situational awareness, predictive forecasts, and computer vision capabilities.

"Along with our Task Force 59 partners, we're dedicated to building mission-ready capabilities at the tactical edge," said Tony Barrett, President and General Manager of Federal Markets at BigBear.ai. "These opportunities allow us to showcase our strengths in building a robust data infrastructure that supports the development and enhancement of AI and ML technologies."

BigBear.ai looks forward to continuing its partnership with the US Navy and supporting its endeavors to build the world's first unmanned surface vessel fleet by the end of summer 2023.

While there are still scepticism and concerns surrounding AI technologies, their growing potential in multiple markets is even making the sceptics switch gears.

In recent news, known AI critic Elon Musk, "has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations."

Musk has repeatedly criticized OpenAI for installing safeguards that prevent ChatGPT from producing text that might offend users. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but has since cut ties with the startup, suggested last year that OpenAI's technology was an example of "training AI to be woke." His comments imply that a rival chatbot would have fewer restrictions on divisive subjects compared to ChatGPT and a related chatbot Microsoft recently launched.

Not only are critics of the technology being forced to adapt or die, but investor sentiment is falling in line as well.

C3.ai, Inc., the Enterprise AI application software company, recently reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2023.

"As we enter Q4 FY 23, we are seeing tailwinds from improved business optimism and increased interest in applying C3 AI solutions to address an increasing range of applications across a broad range of industries," said Thomas M. Siebel, C3 AI CEO. "The overall business sentiment appears to be improving. This is a dramatic change from what we experienced in mid-2022."

"In the course of the third quarter we validated our transition to a consumption-based pricing model, expanded our partner ecosystem, expanded our business pipeline, and delivered industry leading product innovation in enterprise AI. We remain on track to become cash positive and non-GAAP profitable by the end of FY 24," Siebel continued. "The results speak for themselves."

Whether you are looking at AI applications in cybersecurity, call centers, education or the multitude other potential applications of such ground-breaking technology, the overarching theme is that AI is now allowing for exponential growth in multiple industries that have suffered from inefficiency and ineptitude in the past and whether you are a supporter or critic of the new technology, this is something that cannot be ignored or overlooked anymore.

