Fraunhofer ISE has presented the results of retrofit heat pump installations in multi-family homes in Germany. One demonstrator featured rooftop solar PV and a multi-source heat pump developed in partnership with Viessmann. It uses air and geothermal as heat sources.Germany's Fraunhofer ISE, Freiburg University, and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have developed solutions to retrofit heat pumps, heat transfer systems, and ventilation systems in multi-family homes as part of the "LowEx in the Building Stock" project. The team has also developed a multi-source heat pump with Germany-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...