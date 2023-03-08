Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2023 | 14:02
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.: Ra Med Electrophysiology Division Announces New Publication of Clinical Data

New Study Confirms Advantages of Using VIVO for Pre-Procedure Ventricular Ablation Planning

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:RMED) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catheter Precision, Inc., has had new clinical data published for its leading product VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), that confirms the perceived benefits of using VIVO in a ventricular ablation program.

VIVO is a non-invasive localization system that provides the physician with data about the patient's heart prior to a ventricular ablation. This data is then used by the physician to plan certain aspects of the procedure including where to look for the start of the arrhythmia (often the target for the ablation), which can be a time-consuming process.

The newest publication (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022073623000250) by the Royal Brompton Hospital (London, UK) with lead author Professor Sabine Ernst, confirms that VIVO does reduce mapping time by almost 30%. A reduction in mapping time leads to a total reduction in procedure time, potentially increasing patient safety. In addition, this publication discusses that patients with previous ablations that were unable to be performed were now able to have successful ablation procedures improving treatment options for patients with infrequent ventricular arrhythmias.

"We have seen for some time that using VIVO would have many benefits," said David Jenkins, CEO. "It is great to have data that shows how pre-procedure planning with VIVO can provide benefits not just to patients by reducing their time under anesthesia, but also improving the workflow for physicians. VIVO has the potential to allow additional procedures in the EP labs due to increased efficiency and reduce the amount of patient backlog. VIVO is showing tremendous potential to improve workflows and outcomes that help patients, physicians and hospitals."

Mr. Jenkins continued, "This publication joins a number of other publications and scientific presentations on the advantages of utilization of the VIVO technology within the hospital setting. Combined with almost 1,000 procedures performed to date with VIVO, the early experience is accelerating to what we believe will become widespread clinical acceptance and usage."

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:

At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
mhuck@catheterprecision.com

SOURCE: Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742477/Ra-Med-Electrophysiology-Division-Announces-New-Publication-of-Clinical-Data

