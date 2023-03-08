Nepra Foods: Nepra and Scoular Announce Manufacturing and Distribution Partnership for Specialized Plant-Based Ingredients

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) and Scoular today announced a manufacturing and distribution partnership for specialized plant-based ingredients.

The partnership provides for co-development and collaboration on sales and marketing between Nepra, creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, and global agribusiness company Scoular. New product development, under the co-branded partnership, will utilize Nepra's innovative research and development team, in addition to specialty ingredients from both companies. The partnership also enables Scoular to offer Nepra products through Scoular's global supply chain network, benefiting both companies.

"This partnership with Scoular represents a transformational step for Nepra and its ability to continue pushing the boundaries of novel food development and broadening market access," said Chadwick White, CEO of Nepra Foods. "Scoular is a leader within the agricultural supply chain and a pioneer in bringing new, healthy, clean-label ingredients to market. With this partnership, Nepra is able to penetrate previously inaccessible markets and brands both domestically and internationally."

"Our partnership with Nepra is a great example of Scoular boosting our gluten-free product development capabilities," said Brian Hansen, General Manager for Food Innovation. "It is also an example of how the food industry is becoming increasingly collaborative, enabling companies to combine their expertise to bring new products to the market."

About Scoular

Scoular is an employee-owned, over $9B agribusiness leading the way since 1892. With headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, we buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. Employing 1,400 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements. Scoular ranks 48th on the Forbes list of America's largest private companies.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra is a multi-category market leader in delicious allergen-free and plant-based food ingredients and consumer products. Through technology and a world-leading team of chefs, master bakers, food scientists, and nutrition experts we are solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

investors@neprafoods.com

1-844-566-1917

Chadwick White, CEO

chadwick.white@neprafoods.com

(720)-729-8500

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742522/Nepra-and-Scoular-Announce-Manufacturing-and-Distribution-Partnership-for-Specialized-Plant-Based-Ingredients