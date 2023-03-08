Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Promotes Stephanie Macleod To Drive Premiumization and Growth of Its Whisky Business

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Bacardi is promoting Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for its portfolio of Scotch whiskies, to a newly created role as Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky - a promotion that recognizes her talent and 25 years' experience in crafting Scotch whisky. Stephanie became the first female Master Blender for DEWAR'S in 2006, following her official three-year training with the then Master Blender.

She is passionate about nurturing the next generation of talent within Bacardi and the whisky industry, and continues to create a path for women through her commitment to building opportunities for women in leadership.

A multi-award winning and highly respected figure in the whisky industry, in her new role Stephanie will continue to lead the famed blending legacy of DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, and the five Single Malts - ABERFELDY®, AULTMORE®, CRAIGELLACHIE®, THE DEVERON® and ROYAL BRACKLA® - as Malt Master.

Her expanded remit will also see her develop the people and processes needed to continue to the premiumization of the range and help deliver on the family-owned spirits company's ambition to be industry leaders in innovation and quality.

"It's an exciting time for Scotch whisky right now as demand grows around the world for top quality, beautifully crafted blends and malts," comments Stephanie Macleod, Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky, Bacardi. "In my new role, I'll be ensuring we are able to meet this increasing demand - both now and for many decades to come - while continuing to deliver new, exciting and curated Scotch whiskies, spanning our Blended and Single Malt portfolios."

At the 2022 International Whisky Competition, Stephanie was crowned 'Master Blender of the Year' for an unprecedented fourth year in a row, a feat which recognizes her world-leading expertise in the art of blending. She is only the seventh Master Blender in DEWAR'S 176-year history.

She joined Bacardi, based in Glasgow in 1998, and began her career in whisky as a Sensory Analyst at the University of Strathclyde, Scotland, working on a project which attempted to unlock the maturation secrets of Scotch whisky.

"The consistent quality and flavor of every drop of our Scotch whiskies is thanks to Stephanie and her team," comments Dave Ingram, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Bacardi. "As Director of Blending, she will bring her mastery of the entire whisky-making process - from barley to bottle - to play a pivotal role in delivering our bold growth ambitions for Scotch whisky."

She leads a team of Blenders and Assistant Blenders who learn from her wealth of knowledge and expertise every day.

As well as heading-up this talented team, Stephanie will continue to share her story and her love of whisky to inspire others around the world to nose, taste and enjoy a sensory experience which is unlike any other.

Supporting women in leadership is among the key pillars of Bacardi's Belonging program, which focuses on creating programming, development opportunities and more in support of underrepresented groups in the spirits world. Bacardi's efforts recently earned the company recognition from Forbes as one of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies.

