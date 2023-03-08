Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that data for EDP-235, its lead 3CL protease inhibitor in development as an oral, once-daily treatment for COVID-19, will be presented at the 36th International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR) being held March 13-17, 2023 at the Centre De Congres De Lyon (Lyon Convention Center) in Lyon, France.

New clinical data being highlighted include results from a Phase 1 study of EDP-235. Additionally, new preclinical findings regarding EDP-235's effect on replication and transmission, as well as its potential to mitigate viral rebound, will be presented.

Oral Presentation:

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 15 from8:30 11:30 am Central European Time (CET)

Session Name: Influenza, RSV, and Other Respiratory Viruses Short Presentations

Abstract ID#:021

Title: "EDP-235, an Oral 3CL Protease Inhibitor for the Treatment of COVID-19, Suppresses Viral Replication and Spread in SARS-CoV-2-Infected Ferrets"

Presenter Name: Michael Rhodin, Ph.D.

Poster Presentations:

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 from 5 6pm and Wednesday, March 15 from 2:15 3:15 pm CET

Abstract ID#:523

Title: "EDP-235, a Potent, Once-daily, Oral Antiviral, Demonstrates Excellent Penetration into SARS-CoV-2 Target Tissues, with the Potential for Mitigation of Viral Rebound in COVID-19 Patients"

PresenterIndy Zhang, Ph.D.

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 from 6 7pm and Wednesday, March 15 from 12:15 1:15 pm CET

Abstract ID#:524

Title: "EDP-235, an Oral, Once Daily, Ritonavir-Free, 3CL Protease Inhibitor for the Treatment of COVID-19: Results from Phase 1 Study in Healthy Subjects"

PresenterGuy De La Rosa, M.D.

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 from 6 7pm and Wednesday, March 15 from 12:15 1:15 pm CET

Abstract ID#: 528

Title: "High Throughput Screen to Identify Non-Nucleoside Small Molecule Inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase"

PresenterTessa Cressey, Ph.D.

Posters will be available to view on the conference platform during the conference. Further information about ICAR 2023 can be found here.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta's research and development programs include clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research on a single agent targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

