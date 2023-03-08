CNH Industrial N.V.: Our women builders on the CASE

Read the full story oncnhindustrial.com



London, March 8, 2023

Find out what happened when volunteers representing CNH Industrial's brand CASE Construction Equipment joined forces with non-profit housing charity Habitatfor Humanityin Racine, Wisconsin, USA.

At the charity's inaugural Women Build event held in the city, 20 of our female employees volunteered to help construct new, safe, and affordable homes for single mothers in Racine.

"It was especially powerful because we created a strong, sister-like bond while also helping other women," said Jessica Klein, Marketing & Communications Manager at CASE in Racine.

This was a great example of how we empower the women in our workforce to make a difference.

Learn more about this project at bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_enand discover how CNH Industrial is dedicated to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment.

