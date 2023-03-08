Anzeige
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
08.03.23
08:03 Uhr
4,620 Euro
-0,100
-2,12 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

PR Newswire

London, March 8

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 13 March 2023:

Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:8.975%
Interest amount due:ZAR 11 635 534.25
Interest period:12 December 2022 to 12 March 2023
Date convention:Following Business Day
Payment date:13 March 2023

08 March 2023

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

