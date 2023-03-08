AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification
London, March 8
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 13 March 2023:
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|8.975%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 11 635 534.25
|Interest period:
|12 December 2022 to 12 March 2023
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
|Payment date:
|13 March 2023
08 March 2023
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)