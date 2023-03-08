Commercial Vehicle Group Appoints Russell Ketteringham as President, Vehicle Solutions

CVG places Ketteringham at the helm of its Vehicle Solutions business segment for North America and Europe as the company continues to focus on profits, targeted growth and free cash flow

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced today that Russell Ketteringham has been appointed to the role of President of Vehicle Solutions - North America and Europe, effective March 1, 2023. In this newly formed role, Ketteringham will oversee CVG's North American and European OE seating, cab structures, trim systems and plastics parts businesses.

Russell Ketteringham, President Vehicle Solutions at CVG

Ketteringham comes to CVG after 25 years with Germany-based BOS Automotive, where he most recently served as President and CEO for North America. He has a strong background in program management and launch, product development and engineering. As a leader, he proved successful at driving profitable growth through product innovation, new customer acquisition, and customer penetration.

"Russ has spent his entire career in the vehicle industry, so he is bringing an outstanding set of skills and experience with him to this new role," said CVG President and CEO Harold Bevis. "He has long-term relationships with many of our existing customers and will be an asset to our leadership team as we lead our performance to the next level."

Ketteringham is a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the United States and graduated with honors from Coventry University, UK with a degree in manufacturing engineering. He has lived and worked in the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., Germany and China.

