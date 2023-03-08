Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.03.2023
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A0DNX7 ISIN: KYG4412G1010 Ticker-Symbol: HOO 
Tradegate
07.03.23
16:03 Uhr
18,802 Euro
-0,426
-2,22 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2023 | 15:50
Herbalife Nutrition: Boys and Girls Club in Puerto Rico Shares Gratitude for HNF

Ver mensaje en español

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Over the last few years, Puerto Rico has been affected by two major hurricanes, plus the global pandemic. Despite the effects from the natural disasters, the Boys and Girls Club in Puerto Rico, a Casa Herbalife Nutrition partner, has risen to the challenge to help those in need in their community.

"In the past four years, we have provided over 500,000 plates of hot meals to our kids and families," said Olga Ramos, President of the Boys and Girls Club in Puerto Rico. "That includes our response to Hurricane Maria, the pandemic and, most recently, Hurricane Fiona. And this, in part, is thanks to the contribution of the Herbalife family to our food program."

The food program at Boys and Girls Club, Puerto Rico, aims to provide an optimal experience for kids so they have the opportunity to thrive in life.

"We count on supporters like you to be able to provide hot meals, healthy nutrition and good opportunities for the future," said Olga. "Thank you, Herbalife."

The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) provides annual grants to help support our Casa in Puerto Rico. HNF also created a Hurricane Response Fund in 2022 to support the American Red Cross' relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Learn more about how you can help our 178 Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners worldwide.

View original content here.

Herbalife Nutrition, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife-nutrition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742648/Boys-and-Girls-Club-in-Puerto-Rico-Shares-Gratitude-for-HNF

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
