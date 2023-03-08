IKIN Inc.: IKIN to Unveil Its RYZ Mobile Holographic Display at SXSW

Company will accept pre-orders for the mobile phone accessory, giving consumers and businesses access to holographic content through smart phones

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that it will launch its RYZ mobile holographic display accessory at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin. RYZ is a goggle-free accessory that utilizes patented technologies and designs to deliver rich and vivid holograms in free space under nearly any lighting conditions. IKIN's RYZ enhances AR/VR/XR experiences with interactive volumetric content, as well as providing a unique application development platform. SXSW takes place March 12-15, 2023. IKIN will be located at booth #922 of the Creative Industries Expo, offering demonstrations of its ground-breaking holographic displays throughout the show.

IKIN will accept pre-orders for the RYZ at SXSW, offering early backers a limited-edition version of the device exclusively on Indiegogo. The Android-compatible RYZ will come pre-loaded with holographic content, and is designed to support the continuous stream of volumetric services and features-including AR/VR/XR content-that is entering the market.

"We are excited by the opportunity to formally introduce the RYZ at SXSW, which provides us with an ideal platform to bring our holographic image creation and design solutions before an audience of innovators in the tech space," said Joe Ward, chief executive officer at IKIN. "The RYZ enhances experiences in gaming, entertainment, and personal interaction, as well as boosts productivity and efficiency in business settings. We believe the market is searching for an alternative to goggles-based technology, and the RYZ will allow the end-user to explore volumetric content without the isolating experience of a headset. We expect that the RYZ will capture the imagination and attention of developers and gamers, along with entertainment, and business productivity enthusiasts from around the world."

Along with the RYZ, IKIN will showcase its IKIN ARC large-format holographic display through two interactive ARC stations. The company will offer visitors an opportunity to play retro arcade games in a holographic landscape on the ARC, among other holographic demonstrations.

IKIN's innovative holographic solutions are ideally suited for consumer and commercial applications. Its patented technology works in ambient light, and does not require head gear or goggles, delivering an immersive, yet comfortable, experience to users. The company offers comprehensive SDK and API elements which empower developers to create and enhance applications for the next level of immersive reality solutions.

"RYZ is more than just a new display, it is an experience platform that enables users to use and create interactive holographic content in ways never before practical," said Taylor Scott, IKIN chief technology officer. "We've moved holograms away from darkened theatrical experiences and made them accessible for everyone. This launch is a tipping point for how immersive reality is delivered and utilized, and we are excited to see where creators, makers, and developers will take this technology."

