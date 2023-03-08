London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Dealing with market pressures, inflation impacts and an evolving ecosystem is now a reality across the Insurance industry. Carrier organizations need to explore ways to differentiate and stay ahead of the competition. This is not breaking news, but it is becoming increasingly important for claims leaders to get right.

It is vital to remember that Claims teams; their effectiveness, efficiency and reputation, have visible impact on the bottom line. Delivering improved service with strong CSAT scores is now critical to meet retention rate objectives.

At this exclusive insurance claims conference, hosted by world-leading events organizer Reuters Events; the insurance claims community is meeting, in-person, to address these challenges head on, gain insight from peers and create the competitive edge to be a winning claims organization.

Connected Claims USA 2023 is expected to attract 700+ attendees from all major US carriers, and feature 75+ senior executive speakers across 2-days of networking and interactive discussion. Below is the first release of CCUSA 2023 speakers heading to Austin:

Jim DiVirgilio, Chief Regional Claim Officer Americas & Head of U.S. Claims , AXA XL

, Scott Hauptman, SVP Chief Claims Officer, Grange Insurance

Neil Harrison, Global Chief Claims Officer, Aon

Dan Moore, SVP Claims Shared Services, CNA

Carey Bond, Head of Claims, Americas, Lloyd's

Barbara Brown, VP, Claims Operations, Grange Insurance

Greg Hamlin, SVP of Resolution (Claims), Berkley Industrial Comp

Andrea Bessling, Insurance Claims Executive, Allstate

Jon Thornton, VP Claims Strategy & Transformation, Westfield

Charlie Wendland, VP & Head of Claims, Branch Insurance

Eric Roberts, VP of Claims Management, Relm Insurance

With many more to be announced in the coming weeks; the event once again promises to be a must-attend for all decision-makers in the Claims community.

Some notable C-Suite Executives that shared their insights at the conference in 2022, include Mike Fiato (EVP Chief Claims Officer, Liberty Mutual), Keith Daly (Chief Claims Officer, Zurich NA), Michelle Klein (SVP Chief Claims Officer, Berkley Professional Liability), Kamal Natarajan (SVP Claims Innovation & Enablement, Allstate) and Shannon Terry (SVP Chief Advanced Analytics Officer, Nationwide).

Focusing on core industry challenges, the Connected Claims USA 2023 agenda centers on tackling business pain points with actionable learnings and takeaways, through a host of presentations, panels, fireside chats and workshops. Concentrated on problem-solving and case-study-supported discussions, topics of note include delivering customer-centric claims management; driving transformation with technology; prioritizing talent, DEI and workforce promises; developing strategic partnerships; and achieving organizational efficiency.

Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2023 will take place Sept 26-27, at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas. For more information, pre order the official event brochure: https://bit.ly/3mC555P or email alexander.bird@thomsonreuters.com

Alexander Bird

Global Project Director, Insurance

Reuters Events

UK: +44 20 7513 8946

E: alexander.bird@thomsonreuters.com

W: https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/connected-claims-usa

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157670