Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: COWI) ("the Company"), an environmental research and development company that commercializes the processing of industrial and organic waste materials to produce hydrogen and high-value carbon products economically and sustainably. CEO of the Company, Lloyd Spencer, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "CarbonMeta Technologies is a research and development group that is working on environmental technologies to do things like take waste, including plastic and construction waste, to build valued added products out of that," explained Spencer.

Jolly then commented on a recent announcement detailing the Company's securement of a $6 million solar power project. "We had put together these EarthCrete® pavers, which are developed with waste materials from mining and construction products," said Spencer. "We were approached by a group called Salvum Corporation," he added. "We also had the ability to deliver the solar panels that they were looking for," said Spencer. "It was a great win; it started with the pavers, but grew into the solar panels. We are very pleased to say that this is one project of many in the pipeline."

"We are manufacturing the EarthCrete® pavers ourselves," shared Spencer. "This is a material that was developed about two years ago and that we further refined," he explained. "We completed some testing in Saudi Arabia, where we tested not only the strength of it but verified that these pavers actually absorb carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere."

"What can we expect from CarbonMeta Technologies going forward?", asked Jolly. "We are certainly looking at other products in the building industry that can utilize waste products," said Spencer. "For example, we are currently speaking with a company that is manufacturing wallboards using waste products," he explained. "We are also looking at other materials, like waste plastics that could be incorporated in building materials."

"Could you tell us more about the company's direction and what you think you could accomplish in 2023?", asked Jolly. "We did some work and are still doing some work with Oxford University with an energy company in Europe," said Spencer. "One of the things we are looking at is to take various carbon products, like waste plastic, and extract hydrogen off of that for the coming hydrogen economy," he said, adding that the Company is also looking to utilize this technology to extract components for the battery industry.

"We're trying to not only absorb carbon dioxide in the form of these pavers, but also to help generate hydrogen so that it further reduces the dependency on fossil fuels," said Spencer. "At the same time, we are looking to clean up waste plastics and other carbon waste and turn those into products that take the carbon out of the environment."

To close the interview, Spencer elaborated on the significance of the Company's $6 million solar contract, which will take place over one year. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's upcoming announcements and projects as they continue to grow.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC Pink: COWI) is an environmental research and development company that commercializes the processing of industrial and organic waste materials to produce hydrogen and high-value carbon products economically and sustainably. CarbonMeta's patented and proprietary technologies include plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

