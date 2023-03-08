Israel's new rules for power purchase agreements (PPA) are expected to spur development, especially in the solar sector.The Israeli government has introduced new provisions that authorize bilateral PPAs between independent power producers and final clients. "The new rules apply only to power plants connected to the high voltage grid, which in Israel is from 620 kW to 16 MW," Eitan Parnass, the director of the Green Energy Association of Israel, told pv magazine. "These contracts be closed in a free market environment with no intervention whatsoever from government's entities." Only solar developers ...

