Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A2QHET ISIN: SE0015192075 
Frankfurt
08.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,067 Euro
-0,003
-4,29 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUXBRIGHT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUXBRIGHT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2023 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Luxbright AB is removed (142/23)

On January 27, 2023, Luxbright AB were given observation status with reference
to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. 

Yesterday, March 7, 2023, the company disclosed a press release with
information on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the company,
raising approximately MSEK 35.4 before issue costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares(LXB, ISIN code SE0015192075, order book ID
208881) and the paid subscribed shares(LXB BTA, ISIN code SE0019763764, order
book ID 283149) in Luxbright AB. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
