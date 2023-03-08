Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Luxbright AB is removed (142/23)

On January 27, 2023, Luxbright AB were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. Yesterday, March 7, 2023, the company disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the company, raising approximately MSEK 35.4 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares(LXB, ISIN code SE0015192075, order book ID 208881) and the paid subscribed shares(LXB BTA, ISIN code SE0019763764, order book ID 283149) in Luxbright AB. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.