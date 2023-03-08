Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Bored Island Group, a leading NFT commercialization company, is pleased to announce the launch of the world's first physical picture for profile NFT gallery, set to open in March 2023. The gallery titled BIG HAUS, which will be located at the Skywaves Industrial Building in Singapore, aims to provide a platform and revenue stream for both NFT artists and collectors.





Source: Bored Island Group



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8822/157693_dcf00c83f4b889cc_001full.jpg

Bored Island Group is seeking to collaborate with NFT collectors of established NFT projects like Cryptopunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and Doodles, as well as Web 3 companies, collectors, and artists. The gallery will offer rental space for those who want to showcase their collections or work together on a profit share from ticketed events. There will be private events, as well as public events with varying ticket prices.

The focus of the gallery is to bridge web 2.0 to web 3.0 through events, and for Web 3 communities to make meaningful connections in real life.

Jaye Foo, CEO of Bored Island Group, commented, "We are thrilled to launch the world's first PFP (Picture For Profile) NFT gallery. The gallery will provide a unique opportunity for NFT collectors and artists to showcase their work in a physical space, and for collectors to meet each other and make meaningful connections. We are excited to collaborate with the both popular and promising NFT projects, Web 3 companies, and artists to make this a success."

In addition to the gallery, Bored Island Group is part of The Parlour Global Collective, which launched Singapore's first NFT Bar & Lounge, and is set to open another location in Seoul, South Korea. The company also owns the world's first NFT band and provides advisory services to NFT collectors and artists.

