Mittwoch, 08.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A3D58Q ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 Ticker-Symbol: 3BH 
Stuttgart
08.03.23
08:04 Uhr
4,865 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.03.2023 | 19:00
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2023

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2023

PR Newswire

London, March 8

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2023

Attached is a link to the January 2023 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018912/BMA___Newsletter___January_2023___ADV016143.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001

© 2023 PR Newswire
