Mittwoch, 08.03.2023
NuGen Medical: Ungebrochene Dynamik - Rallye setzt sich fort
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Stuttgart
08.03.23
08:04 Uhr
1,046 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Cairn Homes Plc: Block Listing Application

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Block Listing Application

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Block Listing Application 08-March-2023 / 17:46 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cairn Homes plc

("Cairn" or the "Company")

Block Listing Application

8 March 2023: Cairn Homes plc, announces that a block listing application has been made, in aggregate, for 3,064,015 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each in the Company, pursuant to Cairn Homes plc Save As You Earn Share Option Scheme (the Scheme).

The shares are to be admitted to: i. listing on the primary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to the standardlisting segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority; and ii. trading on Euronext Dublin's Main Securities Market and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market forlisted securities.

Admission is expected to become effective at 8am on 10 March 2023.

In addition, the Company confirms that it issued 7,921 shares on Monday 6 March to satisfy an exercise under this Scheme.

All of the above shares will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company upon issuance.

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  228496 
EQS News ID:  1578093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1578093&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2023 12:46 ET (17:46 GMT)

