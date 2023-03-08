Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: THE BOARD GAMES MARKET IS SET TO REACH $39.9 BILLION BY 2028, THE MARKET TO CREATE $20 BILLION OPPORTUNITIES IN THE NEXT 6 YEARS - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the board games market will grow at a CAGR of 13.27% from 2022-2028.
The digital-first mindset or strategy entails the creation of a digital environment with a focus on transforming business operations and enhancing user experience with the help of industry-leading digital platforms. Vendors in the market are eyeing such lucrative opportunities and are quick to take the digital-first approach to the market. They are investing in expansion initiatives to increase brand awareness and accelerate their growth in the market. For instance, Hasbro has adopted the digital-first approach and become a complete e-commerce partner to remain the top vendor of board games and toys on Amazon, a well-known third-party marketplace in North America. The company is witnessing a digital expansion in Europe through Amazon.
BOARD GAMES MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 39.99 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 18.93 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
13.27 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Product, Theme, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, The UAE, Egypt, and Turkey
Market Dynamics
·Rising Demand for Analog Experience
·Rising Number of Board Game Cafes
·Crowdfunding Boosters for Market
·Incorporation of Learning Quotient
Largest Market
APAC
Fastest Market
Latin America
During the post-COVID-19 era, the dynamics of the market have drastically changed. Vendors are now focusing on measures to tackle the volatile situation in the market. For instance, Mattel, one of the most prominent vendors in the market, is currently focusing on gaining profits rather than investing in innovations. Most market vendors focus on regaining topline market growth by prioritizing customer-centric operations.
Investments in R&D initiatives play an instrumental role in designing and developing new board games. The focus on innovation is crucial for vendors to ensure a longer and more sustainable run in the market. In the coming years, companies that capitalize on innovations will attain an edge over their competitors.
Families with children, millennials, and zoomers are the key consumer segments for board games in the North American region. The demand for board games is expected to rise rapidly as most American consumers focus on purchasing engaging games that help them spend more quality time with their families. Also, the trend of board game cafés is becoming increasingly popular across the region and generating tremendous growth potential for vendors of board games. Board game cafés have been gaining immense popularity in the US. Some famous board game cafés in New York include Fat Cat, The Uncommons, e's Bar, Chess Forum, Molly's Cupcakes, The Compleat Strategist, and Clinton Hall. As most millennials in North America focus on engaging in recreational activities to minimize screen time, the demand for board game cafés is expected to increase across the region in the coming years.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product
- Puzzles
- Tabletop Board Games
- Collectible Card Games
- Card & Dice Games
- Miniature Games
- RPG Board Games
Theme
- Educational Board Games
- Strategy & War Board Games
- Fantasy Board Games
- Sports Board Games
- Others Board Games
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Other Stores
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- South Korea
- Australia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- The UK
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Italy
- Sweden
- Norway
- Spain
- Denmark
- Switzerland
- Iceland
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- The UAE
- Egypt
- Turkey
