Schneider Electric and Avarni Partner To Expand AI-Enabled Scope 3 Decarbonization Solutions

Collaboration enhances Schneider's market-leading, AI-enabled software and sustainability consulting services with Avarni's global supply chain data set and AI-driven analytics to help the companies accelerate their Scope 3 decarbonization efforts for clients

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Schneider Electric , the global leader in the digital transformation of automation, energy management, and sustainability and Avarni , a carbon management platform helping companies quickly understand their value chain emissions exposure, have announced a new collaboration to accelerate decarbonization across the value chain.

The scale of a company's footprint beyond their operations is significantly higher, with CDP estimating Scope 3 emissions to be 11 times greater than a company's direct footprint. As a result, corporations are increasingly pursuing Scope 3 emission reduction targets in response to the rising legislative and investor pressures to act on climate change. However, the quantification and reduction of emissions beyond Scope 1 and 2 has been difficult for many organizations due to the complexities of extracting data and insights from the value chain. The reliance on technologies that accurately track and assess Scope 3 data has now become critical to organizations to reach decarbonization targets.

Under the new global partnership, Schneider Electric and Avarni will pair their leading-edge technologies to help clients understand, report, and forecast the Scope 3 footprint of value chains, accelerating the availability of quality data to drive better decisions and increase impact. Schneider Electric clients will benefit from Avarni's digital AI capabilities and emissions insights, delivered via Schneider Electric's award-winning EcoStruxure Resource Advisor software. The combination of these technologies, paired with Schneider's global value chain decarbonization consulting services, will improve the quality and accessibility of Scope 3 and value chain data specifically, helping companies understand their complete climate exposure to set actionable targets for emissions reductions.

"While much of the decarbonization focus has been on Scope 1 and Scope 2 operational reductions, addressing Scope 3 emissions has become an increasing priority for organizations globally. As a result, companies are seeking to understand the impact of Scope 3 emissions on their ability to reach net zero and address the complex footprint of their value chain," said Tony Yammine, Avarni CEO and Co-Founder. "A tangible solution is required, which is why we couldn't think of a better partner than Schneider Electric to fundamentally change how organizations process their Scope 3 footprint to address value chain decarbonization."

The combined approach will give companies access to tangible insights, encouraging faster and more comprehensive decarbonization program development and engagement strategies, and helping corporations build greater supplier capacity for environmental impact while improving business outcomes.

"Decarbonizing a global value chain is a significant undertaking that impacts enterprise companies and their partners, creating new challenges and expectations for both parties," said Steve Wilhite, President for Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business. "Schneider Electric is proud to be a trusted advisor to many organizations that are tackling this challenge, and we are pleased to collaborate with Avarni on pragmatic digital solutions that will accelerate the Scope 3 decarbonization pathway: from data aggregation, to commitment, to action."

Schneider Electric is a recognized provider of comprehensive value chain decarbonization services. The company was the first to develop programs to aggregate renewable energy demand in the supply chain through its ground-breaking partnership with Walmart (the Walmart GPPA program) and is also committed to the decarbonization of its own value chain. The company has pledged to achieve net zero emissions across the value chain by 2050 and in 2021, launched its Zero Carbon Project, a program to help its top 1000 suppliers reduce emissions 50 percent by 2025.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About Avarni

Avarni is a carbon emissions management platform that helps organisations move from net zero commitment to action as quickly as possible. Driven by AI and the power of a global supplier network, Avarni improves measurement, hotspot identification, and planning, to help companies quickly understand and address their emissions exposure. Avarni has analyzed more than $100bn in corporate spending data and 150 million tons of CO2e in supply chains.

https://www.avarni.co/

