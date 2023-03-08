Anzeige
08.03.2023
OKX Ambassador Ilkay Gündogan Speaks About Engaging Fans in the Metaverse During Interviews at Manchester City

  • In February OKX announced its partnership with four Manchester City players to bring unique metaverse experiences to fans
  • Media met with Gündogan in Manchester to discuss what excites him about engaging with fans in the metaverse

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters from leading publications today met with OKX ambassador and Manchester City star Ilkay Gündogan at Manchester City to get his thoughts on Web3 technology and engaging with fans in the metaverse.

OKX, the world-leading technology and Web3 company and home to the world's second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced in February that it was partnering with Manchester City stars Ilkay Gündogan, Alex Greenwood, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias to create unique new experiences for fans in the 'OKX Collective' metaverse.

Ilkay Gündogan said: "The Web3 space creates a lot of wonderful opportunities to connect with fans. That is why I appreciate OKX giving me and my teammates a chance to touch base with this exciting new technology. I look forward to learning more about the space from OKX and from the people who use the platform."

Check out some images of Gündogan speaking about embarking into the metaverse with OKX below:

OKX ambassador Ilkay Gündogan (centre) speaks with OKX's Peta Cooper (left) and City AM's Louis van Boxel-Woolf (right) following a content shoot for the OKX Collective metaverse

OKX ambassador Ilkay Gündogan following a content shoot for the OKX Collective metaverse

OKX ambassador Ilkay Gündogan following a content shoot for the OKX Collective metaverse

About OKX

OKX is one of the world's leading technology companies building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018952/OKX_ambassador__lkay_G_ndo_an__centre__speaks_OKX_s_Peta_Cooper__left.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018953/OKX_ambassador__lkay_G_ndo_an__centre__speaks_OKX_s_Peta_Cooper__left.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018954/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okx-ambassador-ilkay-gundoan-speaks-about-engaging-fans-in-the-metaverse-during-interviews-at-manchester-city-301766178.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
