Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - 1CM Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: MILFF) (FSE: IQ70) (the "Company" or "1CM") is proud to announce it has received cloud credits from Google Cloud through its Google for Startups Cloud Program. The resources will be utilized to develop architecture integration with Looker, business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform. This initiative supports innovative businesses seeking BI and analytics solutions to quickly and easily turn data into real-time insights while also saving costs.

As a member of the Google for Startups Cloud Program, 1CM Inc. will receive a wide range of benefits, including Google Cloud credits, Google Cloud training, technical support, and business resources. 1CM Inc. is excited to take advantage of these resources to enhance our capabilities and improve our business.

One of the most significant benefits of the program is the Google Cloud credits. Through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, 1CM can receive up to $200,000 in credits for use of Google Cloud products and services. This includes services such as BigQuery, Cloud Run, and Firebase, which will allow us to scale our operations and improve our products.

In addition to the credits, 1CM will receive Google Cloud Skills Boost credits to learn how to build on Google Cloud through online courses and hands-on labs. We will also have access to technical support from Google Cloud Customer Care services, which will be covered by our Google Cloud credits. 1CM will also receive dedicated support from a Success Manager. This manager will help navigate all the benefits Google Cloud has to offer and provide us with valuable business resources.

As part of the program, we will also be eligible for discounts on Google Workspace and Google Maps Platform credits. We are excited to take advantage of these resources to enhance our productivity and improve our location and mapping services.

At 1CM, we recognize that building a successful business requires a talented and skilled team. That's why we're thrilled to announce that we will be utilizing the credits to invest in our team's education and development. Through online courses and hands-on labs, we will be able to master the ins and outs of building on Google Cloud, enabling us to provide the most advanced and efficient services to our clients.

Moreover, we have access to technical support from Google Cloud Customer Care services. With this support, we are confident in our ability to answer any and all technical questions from our clients and provide a top-notch customer experience. By combining this support with our team's advanced knowledge, we will be able to deliver expert advice and guidance to our clients. At 1CM, we pride ourselves on providing a skill-based service. By investing in our team's training and development, we can ensure that we always have the answers to our clients' needs. We are excited to leverage the resources provided by the Google Cloud Program to bring our service to the next level.

1CM is proud to be a member of the Google for Startups Cloud Program, and we are excited to see how these resources will help us grow and expand our business. We look forward to working closely with Google Cloud and taking full advantage of everything this program has to offer.

"The 1CM Team is thrilled to be part of the Google for Startups Cloud program! With credits to use Google Cloud products and infrastructure, we'll have access to powerful computational tools and technical expertise. This will help us enhance the digital functionality of Cannabis retailers and grow their businesses. I'm excited to work with Google Cloud to build and scale our Cannabis technologies."

Jevon Charran,

Chief Data Architect

1CM Inc.





About 1CM Inc.

1CM Inc. is a multi-jurisdictional, multidimensional cannabis company focused on its retail customers and technology to democratize cannabis markets. Our vision is to be a leading cannabis company globally with solutions that add value to consumers and companies. The Company is focused on expanding its current operations through organic growth and by way of merger and acquisition transactions.

For more information, please contact:

Jevon Charran,

Chief Data Architect

1CM Inc.

Tel: (717) - 888 -8889

jevon@1cminc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including successful application to be a licensed cannabis producer and seller, expected growth, results from operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While 1CM Inc. considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms, the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada in general, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of 1CM Inc. to execute its business strategies, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, 1CM Inc. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

