Cintas Honored with Multiple Workplace and Employment Practices Awards

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has recently been honored with a host of awards that celebrate the company's workplace environment and the support it provides for its diverse, female and military-affiliated employee-partners.

Cintas has recently been recognized with the following honors:

Forbes' America's Best Large Employers 2023

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023

Military Friendly Company , which includes separate awards as a Military Friendly Employer with a Bronze Designation, Military Spouse Friendly Employer, Military Friendly Supplier Diversity and Military Friendly Brand

"Cintas is fortunate be honored for our workplace practices frequently, and when third-party awards are the result of the personal opinions and experiences of both our own employee-partners and others who are familiar with how we operate our business, these recognitions are more meaningful to everyone here," said Max Langenkamp, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. "We're appreciative of the positive response that these awards generate, especially when they reinforce so many of our corporate values."

Cintas is frequently recognized for its business, corporate social responsibility and diversity initiatives.

In recent years, Cintas' honors have included five straight Fortune 500 placements, as well as multiple Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies honors. The company has also earned bronze recognition from EcoVadis and has earned a spot on the FTSE4Good Index.

Other recent employment awards include Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity, DiversityPlus Magazine's Top 30 Champions of Diversity, Influencer Award from Autism Speaks, and the Disability Equality Index's Best Places to Work for Disability.

"We believe we've fostered a tremendous workplace experience that provides opportunities, support and advancement for all. Our goal is to sustain an environment where everyone feels their contributions help empower our collective success. We're committed to an overall culture that values everyone and perpetuates a safe and healthy workplace so that all of our employee-partners can have a sense of belonging and purpose while they're on the job at Cintas," Langenkamp added.

More information about Cintas' approach to human capital and its workforce, including its overview and approach to DEI, talent recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits, performance and advancement, training and development and employee-partner engagement, is available in the 2022 Cintas ESG Report .

Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

